Conor McGregor discusses stepping back from Hollywood and acting after Road House

Conor McGregor plays a pivotal role in the 2024 remake of the cult classic, Road House. In the 2024 reboot, he plays Knox, one of the films chief antagonists, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays the lead role of James Dalton, a former UFC fighter who takes up a job working security at a roadhouse.

Despite his venture into Hollywood, most MMA fans have been curious as to when they can expect to see the sport's biggest star back in action. Conor McGregor has, for a long time, been expected to face Michael Chandler, although no date has been officially announced.

The two coached opposite each other on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter and were expected to fight in 2023. It is now March 2024 and the bout is yet to be announced. With his movie set to release on streaming platform Amazon Prime, many fans may wonder if McGregor is done with MMA and is instead focusing on a career in Hollywood.

In an interview with talkSPORT MMA, the Irishman was asked by interviewer Adam Catterall if that was the case. The former UFC double champion dismissed that notion, saying:

"I've had no conversations with no one. I know there's talks in the back going on. I'm sure. I don't want to really do it. I don't want to hear it. So, from me, no, no, there [are] no movies on for me."

Check out the interview here (4:20 for Conor McGregor's comments):

Conor McGregor speaks on who he would like to fight next

Through the course of the same interview, McGregor reiterated his desire to compete on the June 29 card. Previously, he had announced that he would face Michael Chandler at that event during International Fight Week, but the UFC is yet to officially announce the fight.

When asked by Catterall who he would like to face next, 'The Notorious' named two other opponents, both of whom he has already faced in the past. He said (6:14):

"It was good to see [Dustin] Poirier get that win that weekend, that makes this the quadrilogy, and you know, the real trilogy, to put and end to it, to put a finish to it, that is a huge bout right now. So, I anticipate the result to go that way. Obviously, I've got the [Nate] Diaz trilogy, that's what I had said for the Sphere."