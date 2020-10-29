Conor McGregor is a generous soul. The Irishman, along with Proper Twelve, which was founded by McGregor himself, donated a sum of $100,000 to Tunnel To Towers to help their COVID-19 relief fund on First Responder Day.

With this donation, Conor McGregor has now raised over $1.2 million for the charity that helps the families of first responders who lost their lives on duty. Since the inception of Proper Twelve, Conor McGregor pledged to donate $5 to first responders for every case sold and he delivered on his promise with these donations.

Speaking to The Mac Life, McGregor explained why he chose to help the first responders and why they are so valuable to every community.

“First responders are the proper heroes of every community,” McGregor said. “We recognize and honor the sacrifices that first responders make to ensure their communities are as safe as possible. Please be sure to show some proper respect to local first responders today, and every day.”

Happy First Responder Day ❤️ https://t.co/c6jFWEKhh6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 28, 2020

Conor McGregor was last seen competing inside the Octagon back in January earlier this year at UFC 246 where he bulldozed through fight game veteran Donald Cerrone in just forty seconds of the very first round, picking up a TKO victory.

Will Conor McGregor step out of retirement?

Since then, the Irishman has gone on to announce his retirement from MMA but there are still rumors of him stepping out of retirement to fight Dustin Poirier early next year. McGregor himself acknowledged the fact that he's been in talks with the UFC regarding the fight, and now with Khabib Nurmagomedov gone, the rematch between McGregor and Poirier may have the vacant title on the line.

Conor McGregor would surely relish the opportunity to become the king of the 155 lbs. division again and so would Poirier. The matchup promises to be a belter regardless of whether there is a title on the line but if it is, we will see the beginning of a new era in the UFC lightweight division.