"All love, my man" - Conor McGregor dons American accent and tells Michael Bisping he was "simply acting" amid ongoing feud

Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping's ongoing feud looks to have finally been put to rest on McGregor's part.

The Irishman recently landed a role in the Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which led to him taking shots at fellow former UFC champion Bisping's acting career. The online back-and-forth was filled with threats without any real altercation between the two.

McGregor appeared to finally break character and steer away from animosity in a recent tweet. In an audio clip, he puts on an American accent while clarifying the whole situation.

"Hey Mike, it's Conor here. Just getting on about that video, the last one I saw you didn't understand. I was simply acting. And I thought you would have known. Brother, all love, my man. God bless the show, God bless the fam, and God bless my man. Oh yeah!"

The 'Notorious' star tagged Michael Bisping and also Chael Sonnen in the tweet.

Check it out below:

Although stern words were exchanged between the two, Conor McGregor described it all as an act. Bisping has also previously dismissed the whole incident and denied that there was any beef between the former octagon titleholders.

In response to a fan asking about this perceived beef between them, Bisping tweeted:

"Ain’t no beef at this end. I don’t even think about him. He just came out the blue chatting sh*t about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro."

Check out his tweet below:

michael @bisping CtrlAltDelete @TakingoutTrash7 @bisping What’s this beef with the leprechaun anyway ? @bisping What’s this beef with the leprechaun anyway ? Ain’t no beef at this end. I don’t even think about him. He just came out the blue chatting shit about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro. twitter.com/takingouttrash… Ain’t no beef at this end. I don’t even think about him. He just came out the blue chatting shit about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro. twitter.com/takingouttrash…

Michael Bisping was the first to believe in Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor tagging Chael Sonnen may have to do with the American revealing some history between McGregor and Michael Bisping.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen described Bisping as one of the earliest believers in the Irishman's potential superstardom.

"This whole thing has to do with, Conor [McGregor] broke into the business, Bisping believed in him early. Like, Conor had one fight and Bisping was telling people about it. And Bisping met him, and Bisping grabbed him, and pulled him into the fold and set him up with his manager. Bisping introduced him to Audie [Attar] and talked Audie into managing this guy nobody had heard of out of Ireland called McGregor."

As Sonnen explained, Bisping introduced Conor McGregor to his manager Audie Attar, co-founder of Paradigm Sports. Attar has since then gone on to partner McGregor in multiple business ventures and become a close aide.

Check out Sonnen's full comments in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far