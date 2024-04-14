Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and other MMA stars laud Jim Miller's "legendary" grit after valiant effort at UFC 300

UFC veteran Jim Miller is being lauded for his all-out performance at UFC 300 against Bobby Green.

Miller became the only fighter to compete in the three milestone pay-per-views – UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300. Unfortunately for 'A-10', he could not replicate his victories from the previous events but did not go down without a fight.

Miller gave a thorough account of himself and showed his mettle against the younger Green but suffered heavy damage in Rounds 2 and 3 for Green to get the judges' nod after the final bell.

UFC legends Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier hailed their fellow lightweight for his longevity.

McGregor said:

"Bravo, Jim Miller! 100,200,300! Incredible feat! As real as it gets!"

Meanwhile, Poirier wrote:

"Respect Jim Miller.. you Legend"

Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley commented on the victor's fight style:

"Bobby Green has a bad a*s fight style"

Sean Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick, called for both fighters to be awarded the Fight of the Night bonus. It's worth noting that UFC CEO Dana White raised the performance bonuses to a whopping $300,000 to commemorate the historic PPV.

Nicksick wrote:

"Give both of these dudes a bonus."

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa had a hilarious typo in his post that raised Miller's age by eight years:

"Miller x Green what warriors. [Shout] out to Miller 48 yrs so resilient"

'A-10' absorbed an astonishing 186 significant strikes through the three rounds against Green but refused to stay down and delivered for the fans.

Fighters react to Jim Miller's performance at UFC 300. [via X]

