Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier toy with rematch possibility

Way back in 2014, Dustin Poirier met a relatively new fighter in the UFC named Conor McGregor. That fight that happened at UFC 178, never made it out of the first round. "Notorious" KO'd "The Diamond" 106 seconds into the contest.

Since that night, every once and a while there has been chatter about running it back. That's a fight that Dustin Poirier wants back, especially since he's so much better now than then. And Conor McGregor has always been willing to take out the feisty lightweight again. But his career has gone onto a much different highway.

Even now, the teasing of a Manny Pacquiao boxing match has been put into existence, especially since they are now under the same management umbrella. But that fight has way more issues than Conor McGregor's fight with Floyd Mayweather.

For one, Mayweather was in another retirement; and secondly, Pacquiao is still tearing up incredibly tough welterweights, including handing Keith Thurman his first pro loss. The 41-year-old "Pac Man" seems to have found the fountain of youth. Mayweather may have not put Conor McGregor on the canvas, but Pacquiao will - and with a lot more serious damage too.

If Conor McGregor wants to sell whiskey, start a possible clothing line, and do other things not in a cage; that's fine. But he shouldn't be doing things that would hurt his brand, like take bad fights, let alone bite the hand that feeds him, i.e. the UFC.

So while names like Manny Pacquiao, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and Kamaru Usman, along with Khamzat Chimaev have all been tossed out; it seems there's a seismic change in the career yet again for Conor McGregor. A title run may no longer be in the cards. It could just be big money fight after big money fight. And that's a different mind set than grinding your way to a championship and maintaining it.

So now we come full circle back to Dustin Poirier who on Twitter had a back and forth with the 32-year-old Irishman.

Yeah lets go! Marquess of Queensberry Rules "Exhibition"?#chickendance https://t.co/ngI8VjgAXr — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 29, 2020

I'm in! Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this @TheGoodFightFDN https://t.co/Hy0ZlPFyFv — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 29, 2020

Now say what you will about McGregor, but the fact remains, he's one of the most charitable athletes in the world. So a second battle would do a lot of good for a lot of people.

The only hurdle really left to clear for this to actually go down is for Dana White to sign off on it. And with both fighters having recently gone five rounds with the UFC president, it might be tough. But if fan support and the public outcry is there, White may give this the go ahead. After all, things happen after waves are caused