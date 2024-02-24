Conor McGregor fails to make Jamahal Hill's list of top-5 boxers in UFC but the former champ champ's ex-opponent makes the cut

Jamahal Hill doesn't consider Conor McGregor among the top five best boxers in the UFC. 'Sweet Dreams' recently shared a list of the five best boxers in the promotion and notably left out the former two-division champion.

McGregor is known for possessing incredible striking skills and has a professional record of 22-6, with 19 victories coming via knockout. The Irishman held his own against Floyd Mayweather in his professional boxing debut in August 2017. He ultimately lost the bout via tenth-round TKO.

Nevertheless, Hill doesn't consider the Irishman one of the UFC's best boxers. During an interview with The Schmo, he named two of McGregor's former rivals and three other high-profile fighters as his picks.

"I would have to say myself at No.1. I would probably say Dustin Poirier at No.2... I put Sean Strickland at No.3... I will have to move Sean down; at No.3, I'd put Max Holloway. Then Sean, then [Sergei] Pavlovich."

Hill is slated to fight Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 300 in April. He's coming off a unanimous decision win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last January and is on a four-fight win streak.

Michael Chandler shares thoughts on Conor McGregor fight delay

Michael Chandler recently shared his two cents on being unable to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 300 and addressed the delays that have plagued their matchup.

After competing as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 last year, Chandler and McGregor were expected to fight in the octagon after the season concluded. However, their matchup never came to fruition due to various reasons.

On New Year's Eve, 'The Notorious' revealed that he'll fight Chandler in a 185-pound contest during the UFC's annual International Fight Week in June. However, the promotion hasn't confirmed McGregor's surprise announcement yet.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, 'Iron' spoke about the McGregor matchup and said:

"I knew what I signed up for. I will say that. And every month that goes by, I’m like, ‘Man, I didn’t know it was going to take this long.' Conor’s road back to the UFC goes through Nashville, Tennessee. He can’t go and fight anybody else. He’s fighting me. It’s Chandler vs. McGregor."

He continued:

"Hopefully this summer. That’s my plan. I’m at least planning for that, sometime this summer after UFC 300. And we’ll see when that contract gets booked. Whenever the fight announcement happens, it’s going to be a big one."

Watch the full interview below: