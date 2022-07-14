Conor McGregor fan trolls Michael Chandler, 'Iron' responds - "Precision and timing"

Michael Chandler had a subtle response for a Conor McGregor fan who posted a meme on Twitter to troll the former Bellator champion. One fan posted a picture of McGregor landing a heel kick to the head of a training dummy, replacing it with Chandler's, insinuating that it would be 'Iron's fate in a potential fight with the Irishman.

In response, Chandler borrowed a line made famous by the former two-division UFC champion and said:

"Precision and timing."

Chandler didn't reveal whether this response was a dig at the Irishman or a respectful ode to McGregor's abilities. However, he has so far been respectful towards McGregor despite expressing a desire to fight him on multiple occasions in the past.

Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor after viciously knocking out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. McGregor seemed to appreciate the callout, and UFC president Dana White is also keen on a potential clash between the pair down the line.

However, with current lightweight top contender Charles Oliveira also vying for a potential big payday against 'Notorious,' it's not clear whether Chandler is next in line to welcome McGregor to the octagon.

In a recent tweet, Chandler admitted that Oliveira should fight McGregor next and suggested that he'd fight for the currently vacant lightweight title instead.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA @CharlesDoBronxs if I were you I’d wait for Conor in January too... I’ll keep the division warm while you’re chasing him... . @CharlesDoBronxs if I were you I’d wait for Conor in January too... I’ll keep the division warm while you’re chasing him...

Conor McGregor ready to begin full-fledged MMA training reveals coach

The Irishman's much-awaited octagon return is expected to occur either at the year's end or in early 2023. McGregor has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July last year when he broke his left leg in the fight.

A year later, the 34-year-old seems to have recovered and is ready to begin training for his next fight. McGregor recently hit the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin for a grappling session with head coach John Kavanagh. Kavanagh revealed that McGregor is ready to begin full-fledged MMA training.

During an interaction with Nick Peet and Adam Catterall for Blockasset, Kavanagh said:

"He [Conor McGregor] just kind of showed up by surprise. And of course, he grabbed me by the neck. And I was subjected to a couple of rounds by this 2,000lb gorilla... I think that’s literally my first time grappling with him since the lead-up to the last fight. So, it’s been a while. He’s back healthy now. He’s back, able to do all the facets of MMA training."

Watch the BLOCK PARTY episode below:

