Conor McGregor fans voice support as he posts cryptic tweet amid sexual assault case - "We know you're innocent"

Conor McGregor finds himself embroiled in a series of controversies, with the latest involving allegations of sexual assault against him.

Following a recent NBA Finals game, McGregor has been accused of forcibly kissing a woman and pressuring her into engaging in oral sex. While no criminal charges have been filed, these allegations have sparked significant controversy around the renowned Irish fighter.

In the midst of this ongoing sexual assault case, 'The Notorious' has taken to his Instagram account to share a cryptic post, adding further intrigue to the situation. Sharing an image, the former two-division champion included a quote that read:

"When you destroy someone's life with lies, take it as a loan. It will come back to you with interest."

In response to Conor McGregor's post, his loyal fans have voiced their unwavering support. One fan wrote:

"We know you're innocent. You're a good man, and you have a beautiful family by your side."

Another admirer chimed in:

"We support you champ champ. McGregor Forever 🔥."

Many others echoed the sentiment, expressing their confidence in his innocence and affirming their loyalty.

As McGregor's legal situation unfolds, his fans remain steadfast in their belief in his innocence, lending him support during this challenging time.

Amidst all the turmoil, McGregor's return to the octagon was expected later this year for a bout against Michael Chandler. However, the Irish superstar missed his USADA deadline, pushing the potential fight to January 2024.

Ariel Helwani shares his concern over Conor McGregor's current situation

During a recent episode of the MMAHour, renowned journalist Ariel Helwani shared his growing concerns about McGregor's current situation.

Helwani pointed out that while it's great to see Conor McGregor at high-profile events like the NBA game, the concerning part is the series of events that unfolded afterward:

"The concerning part about this particular instance is, alright, you're watching the game, he's at the game, and it's great, he's there among the other celebrities, and he's getting shine, and then it seems like he has this sponsorship deal with Tidal and the Miami Heat, and it's great. But he's a mainstream A-list celebrity, and then two things happen as a result of being at the game. That's a problem, right?"

He further added:

"Kind of want him to enjoy the fruits of his labor and stay out of trouble. Whether it's true, not true. If you're surrounded by these things, as opposed to just going to a game and going home, that's the troubling part. And then if it's actually true, that's even more troubling."

