Conor McGregor fight for Charles Oliveira could mean Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier next for vacant lightweight title

Charles Oliveira wants to fight Conor McGregor next and is seemingly okay with missing out on a guaranteed shot at the lightweight title. 'do Bronx' didn't lose the title in a fight but was stripped of it after failing to make weight for his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

After Oliveira defeated Gaethje, Dana White said he is guaranteed a title shot in his next fight, but the Brazilian has other plans. He wants to make a big payday by fighting Conor McGregor instead, be it at lightweight or welterweight. McGregor is 1-3 in his last four fights and is unlikely to be handed a title shot.

“If I must choose, it’d be Conor McGregor, as the guy who is putting the money in my bank account,” Oliveira said,



“If I’m going to choose, I’m going to choose Conor McGregor.”



If Oliveira fights the Irishman next, the UFC will be left with a vacant lightweight title. According to Josh Thomson, the promotion could book a matchup between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier for the vacant belt. In the meantime, Charles Oliveira can fight McGregor, and if he wins, he can challenge the winner of Makhachev vs. Poirier, feels Thomson.

During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, 'The Punk' said:

"I would have Dustin fight Islam. Dustin deserves it more than Michael Chandler does, to fight for the title... He's been relevant in that weight class and fought the who's who longer than Chandler and not just because Chandler was off in Bellator, [but] because he's actually fought the tougher competition back to back and was the interim champion, you can market that..."

Watch the episode below:

Charles Oliveira urges Islam Makhachev to fight him in Brazil

Charles Oliveira wants to make money to secure his family's future, which is why he's chasing a potential clash with Conor McGregor. However, he is open to fighting Islam Makhachev if the Russian fighter agrees to step into enemy territory and fight in Brazil.

Makhachev's friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov previously said that he'd like a fight between the Dagestani and Oliveira to take place in Brazil. Oliveira doubled down on Khabib's statement, urging Makhachev and his team to fight him in front of his compatriots.

During an interview with CBS Sports, 'do Bronx' said:

"If they want to come to Brazil, let's make it happen. I want to fight Conor in Brazil because that's the real money fight, but if they want to travel down to Brazil, I'm down for it."

