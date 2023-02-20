Conor McGregor fight getting canceled will make no difference for Tom Aspinall

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall has stated that he's much more interested in other fights than Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's potential clash later this year.

Last month, Dana White dropped a bombshell that McGregor would be making his UFC return by coaching against Chandler in season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). The pair are then set to face one another inside the octagon following the conclusion of the show, with the bout expected to be fought at 170lbs.

In an interview with Jamal Niaz, Tom Aspinall was asked about the return of Conor McGregor. 'Two Beers' stated that he'll watch the fight, but he's much more interested in other fights such as Jones versus Ciryl Gane and Leon Edwards' trilogy bout with Kamaru Usman:

"Honestly, I'm not that interested in it. I'll still watch it but I'm kinda like over McGregor...For me, there's way more exciting fights out there than that. The heavyweight fight coming up that I'm super invested in, the London card, Leon Edwards, I could sit here and name them all day. There's another 20 fights I'm more interested in. Will I watch it? Yeah, but if it gets canceled, I won't be upset about it."

Conor McGregor addresses cutting fighters from TUF

Earlier this month, Conor McGregor arrived in Las Vegas for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. However, soon after he landed, the Irishman was called out by multiple MMA personalities on Twitter.

According to UFC fighters Chris Curtis and Gilbert Burns, 'Notorious' was quick to hand some of the fighters their marching orders and replace them with his own handpicked talents.

Curtis tweeted:

"Most definitely true. What a f***ing asshole."

'Durinho' quickly followed suit:

"Not fear with Loik. Now more than ever F this guy."

In a post on Instagram, Conor McGregor responded to the criticism by addressing the fighters he had cut from the TUF line-up. In typical 'Notorious' style, the Irishman claimed he would have cut more fighters if he could:

"Good practice, team! Ok, it's time for the easiest part of any coach's job.. the cuts. Now, while I wasn't able to cut everyone I wanted to, I have cut a lot of you. Wendell is cut. Rudy is cut. Janey, you’re gone. Stephen, I like your hustle. That’s why it was so hard to cut you. Congratulations! The rest of you made the team! Except you, you and you."

