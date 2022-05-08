"It's not the red panty night" - Conor McGregor fight is not about the payday for Michael Chandler  

Michael Chandler has denied that he wants to share the octagon with Conor McGregor for a big payday that usually comes with a fight against the Irish megastar.

'Iron' spoke to Fox Sports' Duncan McKenzie-McHarg after his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. He insisted that he is keen to take on the former UFC double champion because he wants to cement his legacy in the sport:

"Conor has earned the right to keep his options open. He's said that numerous times, 'The fight makes sense down the line.' So, we'll see if it happens next or when it happens. Obviously it's not the red panty night or the payday that I want with Conor. I want the big stages, the lights, the brightest lights and cement my legacy as one of the greats in combat sports and you do that when you fight a guy like Conor McGregor."

Chandler scored a stunning knockout of Tony Ferguson with a vicious front kick at UFC 274. Following his win, the former Bellator champion reiterated his desire to fight 'Notorious' by calling him out in his post-fight octagon interview.

Chandler has been calling for a fight with the Irishman ever since he joined the UFC ranks back in January 2021.

Michael Chandler never imagined knocking out Tony Ferguson with front kick at UFC 274

Michael Chandler landed a picture-perfect front kick to seal the victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. However, the 36-year-old has revealed that he never expected to land the brutal shot during their bout, let alone knock out his opponent the way he did.

Speaking to Laura Sanko on Quick Hits, here's what Chandler said about his well-timed front kick:

"Sometimes, you're swinging with a wing and a prayer. Sometimes, you do something that you barely ever ever train in your entire life, you never would imagine in a million years that you would ever land it, let alone knock somebody out in that lights-out of a fashion. That's what happened tonight."

Chandler snapped his two-fight skid with the impressive knockout of the former interim 155-pound titleholder. In the process, 'Iron' handed 'El Cucuy' his fourth consecutive loss.

