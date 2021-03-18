Conor McGregor fight songs: Which popular artists' songs does the Irishman walk out to for his UFC fights?

Every time he steps inside the octagon, Conor McGregor walks out to a mash-up of two massively popular songs. The first song pays homage to his Irish heritage while the other stays true to McGregor's nickname.

The first song is Sinead O’Connor’s version of the famous Irish ballad ‘Foggy Dew’. The song tells the story of the 1916 Easter Uprisings and was essentially written to encourage Irishmen to fight for Ireland instead of Britain, as they did in the first world war.

Being a proud Irishman, it's no surprise that McGregor enters to this song before stepping inside the octagon to represent his nation in the UFC. The second song is a popular hip-hop number named Hypnotize by American rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.

Conor McGregor's walkout song is probably the most popular walkout number in the UFC and for good reason. McGregor's entry to the tune of Foggy Dew sends chills down the spines of fight fans across the globe. The atmosphere inside the arena completely transforms when McGregor walks out to fight.

I miss the anticipation felt during a Conor McGregor walkout... you knew some sh*t was about to go down. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0eBcRKenYf — MMA Gone Wild🥋 (@mmagonewild) November 15, 2019

It seems as if the Irishman is carrying the pride of an entire nation on his shoulders. The audience, usually filled with Irish supporters, feel the blood rushing through their veins as McGregor arrives to represent his nation on the biggest stage in combat sport.

When Sinead O'Connor performed 'Foggy Dew' live for Conor McGregor

At UFC 189 back in 2015, when Conor McGregor fought Chad Mendes for the interim featherweight title, Sinead O'Connor performed the song live for McGregor as he walked out to fight. The performance and the atmosphere inside the arena were so intense that night, even Joe Rogan got goosebumps sitting in the commentary booth.

"Rang out through the foggy dew..." 🎶



4 years on from Conor McGregor beating Chad Mendes at UFC 189 and his walkout with Sinead O'Connor still gives us goosebumps 🙏pic.twitter.com/9SHCjhRGpN — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2019

After the fight, McGregor reflected on the magnificent performance by Sinead O'Connor:

Advertisement

"My god, that was some moment. I looked down and Sinead is surrounded by lights and smoke and she just points at me. Sinead is an absolute legend, an Irish hero, a passionate, powerful, and strong woman. It always sends chills through my spine, anytime I listen to her. Seeing her live was an absolute honor."