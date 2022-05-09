Conor McGregor fires shots at 'jacka**' Justin Gaethje and Ali Abdelaziz - "A bird brain with a bird brain manager"

Conor McGregor has mercilessly jibed at Justin Gaethje following latter's first-round submission loss to Charles Oliveira at the recently concluded UFC 274 pay-per-view event. The Irish fighter took to Twitter to tear into Gaethje as well as his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

McGregor called both Gaethje and Abdelaziz "bird-brained" and referred to the 33-year-old as a "jacka**" in his tweet.

"Gaethje is a jacka**. The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jacka**! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jacka**. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Gaethje is a jackass. The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jackass! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jackass. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part. Gaethje is a jackass. The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jackass! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jackass. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part.

Although Gaethje is yet to respond, his manager issued a scathing response to McGregor's tweet. Labeling the southpaw as "the biggest b*tch in combat sports history," he went on to claim that fighters only want to share the octagon with the Dublin native because of the big payday that accompanies a McGregor fight.

He further compared the former two-division champion to a prostitute and seemed to insinuate that McGregor is unfairly backed by UFC supremo Dana White.

"Justin Khabib Dustin all bad what about you you are the biggest b*tch in Combat Sports history you like a prostitute good fighters fight with you to make money and we all know who is your pimp."

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 🏻‍🦲 Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Gaethje is a jackass. The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jackass! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jackass. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part. Gaethje is a jackass. The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jackass! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jackass. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part. Justin Khabib Dustin all bad what about you you are the biggest bitch in Combat Sports history you like a prostitute good fighters fight with you to make money and we all know who is your pimp🏻‍🦲 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Justin Khabib Dustin all bad what about you you are the biggest bitch in Combat Sports history you like a prostitute good fighters fight with you to make money and we all know who is your pimp 👨🏻‍🦲 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

"Whipped the both ya's" - Dustin Poirier jibes at Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje's former opponent Dustin Poirier also gave his two cents during the back-and-forth between the Irishman and Abdelaziz on Twitter. 'The Diamond' reminded both Gaethje and McGregor that he beat them both of them.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Gaethje is a jackass. The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jackass! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jackass. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part. Gaethje is a jackass. The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jackass! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jackass. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part. Whipped tha both ya's twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… Whipped tha both ya's twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM…

Poirier took on McGregor in a highly anticipated rematch and subsequently a trilogy fight last year. At UFC 257, 'The Diamond' exacted revenge for his knockout loss to the Irishman back in 2014 by picking up a TKO win in the second round. In the third fight at UFC 264, he won via TKO (doctor's stoppage) after McGregor broke his leg towards the end of the first round.

Poirier and Gaethje went to war back in April 2018 when the pair engaged in a violent slugfest for the ages. The Louisianan emerged victorious via TKO in the fourth round.

Smackethdown Layer @SmackdownLayer Justin Gaethje goes for a Rolling Thunder at the end of the second round against Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje goes for a Rolling Thunder at the end of the second round against Dustin Poirier https://t.co/4XmXrkjkBj

Edited by C. Naik