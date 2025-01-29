Conor McGregor fires a three-word derogatory shot at Paul Hughes with Papakha hat edit

Conor McGregor trained guns at his fellow countryman Paul Hughes in a bitter social media post amidst an ensuing online feud. Things were pretty cordial between the two Irish fighters some time back. Hughes even asked McGregor to be in his corner in his fight against Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL Champions Series 1.

However, the equation between the two went downhill right after the bout. 'Big News' put on a hearty show against Nurmagomedov. After a hard-fought battle of five rounds, he came up short, and the 26-year-old Dagestani secured a majority decision victory over him. After the fight, there was a display of mutual respect between the Nurmagomedov's and Hughes' teams.

The UFC Hall of Famer and McGregor's former rival Khabib Nurmaggomedov mentioned his rivalry and fight with McGregor while downplaying its bearing on the Irish nation. The 27-year-old Irish man had then claimed to be different than 'The Notorious' leading to an online back-and-forth between McGregor and Hughes.

In one of his recent posts on X, the former UFC double division champion continued his beef against Hughes by taking a three-word derogatory potshot at him with a Papakha hat edit:

"Boot licker Hughes."

Khabib Nurmagomedov comes in Paul Hughes' defense amidst an ongoing online feud with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been taking shots at Paul Hughes on social media. Earlier 'The Notorious' had commented on Hughes' Irish identity. 'Big News' responded to McGregor in a defiant X post calling him out for questioning his Irish identity.

The 36-year-old Irish UFC superstar's former rival in the octagon and the UFC Hall of Famer, Khabib Nurmagomedov also joined in the online back-and-forth and put his weight behind the 27-year-old Irishman. Championship Rounds posted a screenshot of Nurmagomedov's Instagram story on X, offering his support to Hughes while coming down heavily on McGregor:

"You are a real Irishman Paul Hughes, and not a r*pist and drug addict like this b*stard."

