"A solid gold beast" - Conor McGregor flaunts his latest Rolex watch worth around $50,000 on social media

Never one to shy away from boasting about his possessions, Conor McGregor recently displayed one of his most prized assets - the full gold Rolex Yacht-Master II. The luxury watch possibly set him back by $50,000.

'The Notorious' took to social media to share a picture of himself sporting the luxurious timepiece. He described the item in the caption, writing:

"The biggest Rolex there is. The yacht master 2. A 44mm size face. Full gold. A solid gold beast with a white face. This one takes me back. Timeless!"

The Yacht-Master II is not the most expensive watch Conor McGregor owns

One of the most eccentric individuals in the combat sports landscape, Conor McGregor has truly created a niche. Having amassed a tremendous amount of wealth owing to his success in the combat sports circuit and thriving businesses, Conor McGregor has a lot of disposable income.

History has seen people with the same affluence as 'The Notorious' splurging on countless items that exude luxury. Conor McGregor is no different.

Ahead of his return to the octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, the Dubliner unveiled another extravagant purchase. Conor McGregor shared the purchase with his fans on Instagram.

A Jacob & Co’s Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette, valued at over a million dollars, is perhaps one of his most prized possessions.

Also Read

McGregor accompanied his watch with a suit and a new car to complete his multi-million dollar look. While the Irishman has forever been in the headlines for his relative profligacy, fans tend to enjoy his excesses. It admittedly builds on the hype that has always surrounded Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh