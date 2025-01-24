  • home icon
  Conor McGregor gets brutally honest about his changing attitude toward influencer boxing, reveals three opponents in his sights

Conor McGregor gets brutally honest about his changing attitude toward influencer boxing, reveals three opponents in his sights

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jan 24, 2025 15:49 GMT
Conor McGregor has changed his tune on influencer boxing and his reasons are simple [Image Courtesy: @UFCEurope via X/Twitter]

Conor McGregor is no longer shunning influencer boxing. This comes as little surprise, given his interest in facing Logan Paul. The Irishman offered some insight into his change in perspective, speaking to The Schmo in a recent interview, where he touched on numerous topics.

At one point, McGregor had little to no respect for influencer boxing as a whole, but now his tune has changed. The reason for this shift is, simply put, the amount of money that it generates. And while McGregor has changed throughout the years, one thing that has remained the same is his love of money.

"I like it. Like I said, I am more inclined now for this influencer f***ing whatever you call it because it's astronomical money, Schmo. It's astronomical the figures. So, who's a Jake, Logan, and f***ing KSI, I like the three of these guys. And all of that tussling around, it's an interesting little side pocket branch we'll call it."
Check out Conor McGregor's newfound perspective on influencer boxing (4:21):

In fact, the former UFC double champion is seriously intent on pursuing some influencer boxing matches besides the much-rumored matchup with Logan. He also highlighted the latter's younger brother Jake Paul, as well as KSI—who he has twice called out—as potential opponents.

This is a massive departure from his previous disdain for influencer boxing. When Dillon Danis was scheduled to take on KSI in a boxing match, the Irishman was quick to dismiss it, expressing his desire to see Danis return to MMA instead. Now, though, his opinions have changed drastically.

Conor McGregor first expressed interest in influencer boxing back toward the end of 2024

Amid rumors that he would be facing reigning UFC featherweight champion Iilia Topuria, Conor McGregor took to X to dismiss all talk of a bout with the Spaniard. Instead, in a shocking twist, he claimed to be in talks to face Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match.

"The rumors of a bout with Topuria are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I wiill then seek my return to the octagon."

Unfortunately for McGregor, a bout with the supposed backing of the billionaire Ambani family appears to have been nothing but hot air. There's been little movement regarding it, and UFC CEO Dana White recently rubished the idea of McGregor taking on Paul.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
