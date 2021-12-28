Conor McGregor gets portrait of his late dog Hugo for The Black Forge Inn pub

Conor McGregor will always have a special place in his heart for his late dog Hugo. The Irishman now has a portrait of his beloved pet adorning the walls of his pub The Black Forge Inn in Dublin, Ireland. McGregor shared a picture of the portrait on his Instagram story.

McGregor's Instagram story

The artist who made the portrait also shared pictures of the same at The Black Forge Inn pub.

Hugo, who passed away earlier this year, was with McGregor throughout the Irishman's ups and downs. 'Notorious' dearly loved his dog and was heartbroken upon Hugo's demise. In a heartfelt post on Instagram mourning Hugo's death, the UFC star thanked him for his companionship over the years.

"So heartbroken to say my dog Hugo has passed away. He was with me all the way, my closest companion. From sleeping on a bed frame without a mattress to everything else that came after. Thank you for all the work put in alongside me to get this life correct for our family. All the love and cuddles we will miss forever and ever our Hugo! Gutted 💔 RIP the best boy Hugo McGregor 🙏," Conor McGregor wrote.

Who will Conor McGregor fight on his UFC return?

Conor McGregor is currently healing from a leg injury he suffered earlier this year at UFC 264. The Irishman is expected to return to the octagon sometime next year but is yet to start full-fledged MMA training. McGregor has made it no secret that he would like to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title upon his return.

Even 'Do Bronx' has seemingly accepted the proposal. With the promotion reportedly targeting an event in Brazil next summer, there remains a possibility of McGregor returning to fight for the title. If he does, McGregor's teammate Peter Queally thinks the Irishman is likely to beat Oliveira in the clash.

"For sure he can beat Charles. Obviously it's not ideal to be out that long with an injury. But you know Conor and what he can do, Charles has shown himself to be somebody that is a brilliant fighter but someone who gets hit. I always say that if you're a fighter that gets hit against Conor, it's bad news for you!" Queally told Mirror.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim