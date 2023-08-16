Conor McGregor gifts each of his TUF team members poker chips worth $1k during dinner treat in Las Vegas

No one can blame Conor McGregor for not being generous. The Irishman recently showed his free-handedness by gifting his team members on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) poker chips worth $1000 during a streak dinner treat in Las Vegas.

'The Notorious' has been roped in as a coach in the ongoing season of TUF opposite Michael Chandler. The two explosive strikers led two teams of lightweight and bantamweight contestants, with McGregor assigned the MMA prospects and Chandler given the UFC veterans. The 31st season of the UFC's hit reality show aired its season finale earlier today.

Given how Conor McGregor spent a considerable amount of time with his teammates on show, it wasn't surprising to see the Irishman take them out for a nice farewell dinner. In the final episode, McGregor is seen treating his team to a steak dinner at Hanks Fine Steaks housed in Green Valley Ranch Resort and Spa in Las Vegas.

At the dinner table, McGregor's team of prospects raised a glass to their hard work and experience, after which 'The Notorious' surprises them with $1000 poker chips as a goodbye gift.

Expand Tweet

The TUF 31 final fights will take place at UFC 292. Team Chandler's Cody Gibson will face Brad Katona in a bantamweight final. Meanwhile, Austin Hubbard will fight Kurt Holobaugh in a lightweight contest.

Daniel Cormier on USADA potentially giving Conor McGregor special privileges

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Conor McGregor making his highly awaited return to action in December.

McGregor has not competed in the UFC after suffering a brutal leg fracture during his fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. After over a year of physical rehabilitation and recovery, the Irishman is ready to return. However, his absence from the USADA drug-testing pool is a major roadblock to his comeback plans.

Despite not submitting his samples in time to complete the mandatory six months of USADA testing, Conor McGregor recently claimed he will be fighting Michael Chandler in December. The former two-division champion hasn't been tested in 2022 or 2023 and hasn't submitted his required minimum of two clean samples.

Expand Tweet

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier shared his take on the matter and expressed his dismay at USADA potentially making exemptions for McGregor. He said:

"Here’s where the issue becomes: You make that exception, then how do you implement this rule for the rest of the people? We’ve seen exceptions before, and generally, they are for the most high-profile and best fighters in the world, which – Conor McGregor does fit into that category."

Watch the full video below: