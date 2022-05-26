×
Conor McGregor given chilling warning by UFC middleweight after he takes a shot at Beneil Dariush: "I hope to see you soon"

Beneil Dariush (left) and Conor McGregor (right)
Anurag Mitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 26, 2022 12:07 PM IST
Marvin Vettori has put Conor McGregor on blast following the Irishman's recent comments about Beneil Dariush. Dariush recently accused reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira of ducking him in the past.

He called 'Do Bronx' a "hypocrite" for wanting to defend the title against Conor McGregor instead of the top-ranked contenders in the division.

McGregor was clearly offended by Dariush's comments and took to Twitter to take a jibe at the Iranian-American fighter, referring to him as "the biggest nobody in the company." The Irishman later deleted the tweet.

Former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori took to Twitter to issue a chilling warning to the former two-division champion. He also claimed that McGregor wouldn't be able to last two minutes inside the octagon in a potential fight with Dariush.

"What a b*tch @TheNotoriousMMA You couldn’t last 2 min with Beneil and that’s just a fact. You are scumbag, I hope to see you soon."

Check out the tweet below:

What a bitch @TheNotoriousMMA You couldn’t last 2 min with Beneil and that’s just a fact.You are scumbag, I hope to see you soon twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

Both Beneil Dariush and Marvin Vettori are managed by Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz. In a recent tweet in agreement with Vettori's comments, Abdelaziz chimed in by claiming that Dariush would "kill" McGregor in a fight.

I hop in with you @beneildariush will kill this punk twitter.com/marvinvettori/…

What's next for Conor McGregor and Marvin Vettori?

Marvin Vettori is trying to get back into title contention once again after suffering a disappointing loss in his rematch with Israel Adesanya at UFC 263 back in June last year.

Following the defeat against Adesanya, Vettori put up a brilliant performance to pick up a unanimous decision win against Paulo Costa at a Fight Night event back in October last year.

🔥Robert Whittaker will take on Marvin Vettori at #UFCParis on September 3rd. [per @MarvinVettori]#UFC #MMA https://t.co/WaOOWh2NcQ

Vettori is now expected to take on former champion Robert Whittaker on September 3. The pair were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 275 in June but the matchup was postponed after Whittaker pulled out due to an undisclosed injury.

In his last fight, 'The Reaper' succumbed to a disappointing unanimous decision loss in his rematch with Adesanya. There will be a lot at stake in the fight between Whittaker and Vettori. The winner is likely to find himself in pole position to fight for the title down the line.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is currently back in training after healing from a leg injury he suffered last year. He is expected to fight later this year if the recovery goes as expected.

McGregor has no shortage of potential opponents waiting to welcome him back inside the cage. However, the Irishman is yet to confirm who he wants to face next.

Edited by David Andrew
हिन्दी