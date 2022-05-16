Conor McGregor given tips by Henry Cejudo after "not believable" boxing video - "Hide everything with a big surprise"

Henry Cejudo isn't a fan of Conor McGregor's boxing skills and has yet again reminded the Irishman about the same. McGregor, who's possibly gearing up for a potential return to the octagon later this year, shared footage of himself doing some pad work on social media.

Cejudo clearly wasn't impressed by McGregor's technique and pointed out the same to the former two-division champion. He claimed that there was no element of surprise in the way the Irishman was setting up his combinations and offered some advice on how McGregor can improve his technique.

'Triple C' wrote on Twitter:

"To much too much wind telegraphs what you’re doing which makes it not believable. Half punch the front hand to disguise the back hand. It’s not about the combination but how you hide everything with a big surprise. Sincerely the goat - humble Henry"

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo - humble Henry Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/HhA6PXoko6 To much too much wind telegraphs what you’re doing which makes it not believable. Half punch the front hand to disguise the back hand. It’s not about the combination but how you hide everything with a big surprise. Sincerely the goat- humble Henry twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… To much too much wind telegraphs what you’re doing which makes it not believable. Half punch the front hand to disguise the back hand. It’s not about the combination but how you hide everything with a big surprise. Sincerely the goat 🐐- humble Henry twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Although McGregor is yet to reply to Cejudo's comments, one can expect a scathing response from him if he does choose to respond.

Stephen Thompson explains why Conor McGregor shouldn't compete in the welterweight division

Conor McGregor has previously mentioned that he isn't keen on cutting down to lightweight again and wishes to compete in the welterweight division moving forward. Since being sidelined due to injury, the 33-year-old has gained a lot of muscle and his current frame appears to be bigger than what it used to be.

Despite McGregor's interest in competing at 170 lbs, welterweight contender Stephen Thompson doesn't feel it'd be a good idea for the former champion to make the move. According to Thompson, it will be difficult for the Irishman to manage his energy effectively due to the added muscle mass.

He also claimed that fighters like Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, who have wrestling-heavy styles, will make life more difficult for him. During a recent interaction with GiveMeSport, Thompson stated:

"You have a lot of guys who put on a lot of muscles, maybe they put it on too fast and they don’t really know how to cope with the big muscle when they’re out there, because it’s very tiring when you put on all that muscle but especially against powerhouses like Usman and Covington. We’ve got a lot of high-level wrestlers and why would he want to come to the most stacked and most difficult weight class at 170?"

Edited by C. Naik