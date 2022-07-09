Conor McGregor given warm welcome by SBG Ireland teammate on return after leg break 

Conor McGregor was given a warm welcome back to SBG Ireland by his teammate Sinead Kavanagh.

McGregor recently returned to his long-time gym and resumed MMA training after recovering from a gruesome leg break that he suffered during his UFC 264 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Kavanagh, who is one of the mainstays of Bellator MMA's women's featherweight division, had a heart-warming message for the former two-division UFC champion:

"When A Man Who Has A Pure Heart ❤️ Talent over Everything."

'KO' is a former title challenger at Bellator's women's featherweight division. She was defeated by Cris Cyborg in a title fight in November 2021. Kavanagh last fought in February at Bellator 275 and earned a unanimous decision win against Leah McCourt.

Kavanagh is a long-time trainee at SBG Ireland. The likes of Johnny Walker, John Phillips, and Makwan Amirkhani are also part of the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, Ireland.

However, there is no doubt that Conor McGregor is the crown jewel of the gym. 'Notorious' is a former two-division UFC champion and two-division Cage Warriors champion. The Irishman posted a lengthy message on social media upon his recent return to the gym.

What's next for Conor McGregor in the UFC?

Conor McGregor is expected to make a return to the UFC octagon by the end of 2022 or at the start of 2023. The former two-division champion remains the biggest star the sport has ever had.

Charles Oliveira recently showed interest in fighting McGregor for the vacant lightweight title next. 'Do Bronx' is tipped to take on Islam Makhachev in his next fight. However, the Brazilian has made it clear that the Irishman would be his first choice.

A trilogy fight against Nate Diaz is also a possibility. The duo have collided twice previously, with the score being 1-1 between them.

Jorge Masvidal and McGregor also exchanged words on social media recently. 'Gamebred' is one of the biggest UFC stars at the moment and a fight between him and 'Notorious' would be a great spectacle.

Lastly, a quadrilogy clash against Dustin Poirier remains a possibility, especially considering the anti-climactic end to their fight at UFC 264.

