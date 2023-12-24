Conor McGregor gives disappointed ringside reaction to Deontay Wilder's upset loss to Joseph Parker

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has shared his reaction to the highly anticipated boxing clash between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker, which took place on December 23.

'The Notorious' was in attendance for the event that took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During his time there, McGregor had a brief chat with TalkSport where he shared his thoughts on Wilder vs. Parker.

The Irishman said that he expected 'The Bronze Bomber' to land his iconic devastating knockout punch in the recently concluded bout. Seemingly disappointed with the outcome of the fight, McGregor spoke about the things Wilder could have potentially done better. The former UFC two-division champion further suggested that Wilder should not delve too much into the loss considering that he's doing well in his personal life. He stated:

"I came out to see the whistling right hand of Deontay Wilder. Oh, I wanted to see it... You need to be changing the trajectory of the punch if you're coming up over the top of the head, you need to come up under with the uppercut... It was too little, too late. He was jabbing and coming out of his stance and floaty on his feet. Stand your ground at some stage... However, f**k all that. He's in a great space in his head, he had the birth of his new baby."

Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker locked horns in a heavyweight clash at the 'Day of Reckoning' on December 23. The event also featured a scrap between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin.

Wilder came up short as his opponent outclassed him for the majority of the fight. The fight went the distance and Parker took home the victory via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 118-111, 118-110, and 120-108 in favor of the New Zealander.

