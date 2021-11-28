Conor McGregor gives his take on Sean O'Malley's striking skills; 'Suga' responds

Conor McGregor recently appeared on Twitter to answer fan questions in a Q&A. 'The Notorious' gave his candid opinion when asked to rate Sean O'Malley's striking skills.
The Irishman, a prolific striker, was unquestionably impressed by O'Malley's 'slick' standup game.
"Slick!", commented Conor McGregor on Twitter.
"Suga" quickly acknowledged the praise and replied to McGregor's tweet with an emoji representing gratitude.
Conor McGregor is often named among the greatest strikers in UFC history. During his featherweight reign, the Irishman knocked out Jose Aldo Jr., Dustin Poirier and also defeated a young Max Holloway.
In one of the most clinical performances ever, McGregor knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.
O'Malley's counter-punching ability evokes shades of 'The Notorious' and his sense of range is elite. In his most recent bout, Sean O'Malley displayed dominant standup while halting Kris Moutinho.
As per UFC Stats, Sean O'Malley landed 230 of 318 significant strikes vs. an outclassed Moutinho.
After the fight, O'Malley claimed his knuckles hurt from punching Moutinho repeatedly in the head. Speaking to The Schmo, O'Malley noted he felt hand soreness while he and his coach Tim Welch taught punching technique at a recent seminar. Sean O'Malley stated:
“I did a seminar today. And Tim and I were teaching something where we punched his hand, his open hand. And my knuckle is just still hurting from that dude’s head. He’s fighting before me, and I beat him up. How does that work?”
Conor McGregor revealed the date for his octagon return
During his Q&A session, Conor McGregor claimed he'll indulge in full-intensity sparring sessions by April. 'The Notorious', who broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 is still recovering from his injury.
When asked about a tentative timeline for his octagon comeback, McGregor claimed a return will be 'imminent' by April.
