Eddie Alvarez has revealed that he was confused by Conor McGregor's yelling during his BKFC 41 co-main event against Chad Mendes.

There was a lot of hype going into the bout and Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes lived up to the buzz as they put on an absolute cracker of a match last night.

Both fighters were knocked down during the fight but failed to get it to end early. Alvarez walked away with a split decision victory at the end of the five-round fist fest.

Interestingly, their fight got Conor McGregor, who was in attendance, worked up. 'The Notorious' was visibly animated during the fight and was even seen shouting instructions during the fight.

There was a moment where McGregor yelled, 'Upper cut!'. The instruction was apparantely for Chad Mendes, however, Eddie Alvarez ended up acting on it and landed a flush upper cut.

Following the fight, Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes were asked if they had heard Conor McGregor yelling during the fight. While recalling the moment during the fight, 'The Underground King' had this to say during an interview with Helen Yee:

"I thought he was yelling for me and I did something and I said, 'Good job' to him but I heard that he was telling him [Chad Mendes] stuff. So, I think he was playing both sides during the fight."

Eddie Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes: 'Money' retires following split decision loss at BKFC 41

Following an absolute war against Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 41, Chad Mendes announced that he will be retiring from professional fighting. While talking about his fighting career during the post-fight interview, Mendes spoke about how it has been a "life-long journey" having started training at the age of five.

Chad Mendes also thanked the fans for their support and while suggesting that he's officially hanging his gloves up, the former UFC star said:

"Hey, I just wanted to say thank you to all the fans. This has been a life long career for me. I started wrestling at the age of five years old. Never took a year off all the way through this now, so I'm officially hanging'em up tonight guys. Thank you very much for all the awesome memories throughout my UFC career coming into Bare Knuckle."

