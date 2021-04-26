Conor McGregor hits back after Kamaru Usman sends warning post UFC 261

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has hit back after UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sent him a warning following UFC 261.

In the aftermath of Kamaru Usman’s spectacular second-round KO win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, MMA megastar Conor McGregor took to his official Twitter account and jibed at Usman.

McGregor tweeted a video of himself landing a step-in left straight/cross from the southpaw stance against fellow southpaw Dustin Poirier in their UFC 257 fight. In a statement attached to the tweet, McGregor pointed out the similarity between the strike he landed and Usman’s step-in right straight/cross from the orthodox stance against Masvidal who was also in the orthodox stance.

McGregor then suggested that Usman is "copying" his shots, besides also talking about Usman oftentimes using his (McGregor’s) famous quotes. 'Notorious' and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' proceeded to get into an intense war of words on social media after this.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” - usman 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Except when I touch you at 170, they go out. They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished. https://t.co/URd8wTHvyZ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 26, 2021

Relax there, carbuncles. You big spotty back pox. You were ringside last time I fought at 170. 40 seconds is all it took. Why did you reschedule Burns fight ? What was the reason, that was never given to the public, why that already signed fight was then rescheduled? https://t.co/RDv3RtaO97 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 26, 2021

I offered you the fight and you went missing. Let’s stay humble young man. I already took your pride. Don’t make me take your whiskey too 😉 https://t.co/pHjquMBEuv — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 26, 2021

Never in all my time in this business, which is long before all of these fucking bums, have I ever seen a signed fight get rescheduled with no reason given whatsoever. So said fighter can recover from “undisclosed injuries”. Excuse me what? The fight is signed/sealed/tix sold. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

Fuck these juice heads anyway, I don’t give a bollox. I’m just calling it as it is. I’ve the biggest balls in Ireland with two lump hammers attached to me elbows. Send me in and I’ll pop that big pimple.

Get 3 belts to go with my 3 commas. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 26, 2021

Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman have time and again taken shots at each other on social media. McGregor has often asserted that he’d like to capture the UFC welterweight title someday. Meanwhile, Usman has consistently claimed that he’d offered the Irish MMA star a shot at fighting him for the belt, only to be turned down by McGregor.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 and Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 are expected to take place in 2021

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington (left); Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor (right)

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was contested at featherweight. McGregor was seen defeating Poirier via first-round TKO at UFC 178. Their rematch, however, was contested at lightweight and saw Poirier defeat McGregor via second-round TKO at UFC 257.

Advertisement

Presently, Conor McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout – their highly anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021. The winner of this fight could compete for the UFC lightweight title later this year.

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is expected to face archrival Colby Covington in a rematch later this year. The first fight between Usman and Covington saw the champion secure a fifth-round TKO win over Covington at UFC 245. As of this time, no specific date has been revealed for the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Marty looked like trash, but it’s not like you have to be any good to beat @GamebredFighter. What’s that now 20 losses? Backstabbing bum. #ufc261 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 25, 2021