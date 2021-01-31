"I'm the green panty night of the division!" - Kamaru Usman proclaims himself the welterweight money fight in the UFC

Borrowing a famous quote from 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has proclaimed himself the biggest money fight in the 170lbs division.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's John Morgan, The Nigerian Nightmare claimed that his opponents earn their biggest paydays when they fight him. Kamaru Usman said that he is the 'green panty night' of the UFC welterweight division, in reference to Conor McGregor's famous jibe at Rafael dos Anjos at UFC's “Go Big” press conference back in September 2015.

The Work don’t stop. I’m more than thankful for all the amazing relationships this sport has giving me. Thanks my brother @Ealvarezfight #Feb13th #UFC258 #AndStill 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 pic.twitter.com/QhVLbudc4r — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 30, 2021

Kamaru Usman claimed that Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington took home the biggest purses of their respective careers for signing the contract to fight him for the title. He also said that his next opponent Gilbert Burns will be a lot richer following their title clash at UFC 258.

However, Kamaru Usman added that he will dominate Burns and emerge victorious in the fight.

"You know, I'm sitting on the top and I like it because I guess you can call it, what, the green panty night. When they fight me, they make the most money. You know Masvidal made the most money, Covington did. So they make the most money when they fight me. Especially the next guy, so it doesn't matter. It's green panty night when they fight me."

In the press conference, McGregor told dos Anjos that fighting him is a cause for celebration. The Irishman claimed that the payday his opponents receive when they fight him makes them rich. He claimed that he is the money fight across all divisions in the UFC. Usman feels the same way about himself when it comes to the welterweight division.

“I can make you rich. [McGregor said to dos Anjos] I change your bum life; you fight, it’s a celebration. When you sign to fight me, it’s a celebration. You ring back home, you ring your wife, ‘Baby, we’ve done it. We’re rich, baby. Conor McGregor made us rich, break out the red panties. We’re rich, baby.’ It’s red panty night when you sign to fight me, yeah, back at home with your wife. It’s a celebration.”

Kamaru Usman gunning for legendary status heading into UFC 258

Kamaru Usman is scheduled to defend his title against Burns in the main event of UFC 258 on February 14. Usman is on an incredible 12-fight winning streak inside the octagon and has two successful title defenses against top contenders like Masvidal and Covington under his belt. He has also defeated Leon Edwards,Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley.

With a win against Burns, Usman will have singlehandedly cleared almost the entirety of the 170lbs roster and he will also stake a huge claim at achieving legendary status in the promotion.