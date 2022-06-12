Conor McGregor hypes up Joanna Jedrzejczyk ahead of Zhang Weili rematch - "Robbed of the decision the last time"

Conor McGregor has expressed his support for Joanna Jedrzejczyk hours before the former strawweight champion's highly-anticipated rematch against Zhang Weili.

Taking to Twitter, 'The Notorious' made it known that he's rooting for the Polish star, who will be fighting Weili in the co-main event of UFC 275 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The Irishman wrote:

"Let’s f***ing go Joanna! Robbed of the decision the last time these two fought imo. An incredible female fight up tonight with an extraordinary fighter in Poland’s @joannamma the star feature! Tremendous! A billi a year, it should be €2bn. @ufc @ProperWhiskey @tidlsport"

McGregor also made it clear that he had Jedrzejczyk beating Weili in the first go-round. The pair of former strawweight champions collided at UFC 248 back in 2020, in what many believe is the greatest women's fight in the promotion's history.

After five hard-fought rounds, then-champion Weili was declared the winner via split decision, retaining the crown. However, many, including McGregor, apparently believe that Poland's 'Boogeywoman' deserved to get her hand raised.

Weili has since lost the title to Rose Namajunas after back-to-back fights last year. Jedrzejczyk, on the other hand, hasn't fought since UFC 248, making tonight's outing her first in over two years.

The winner of this highly anticipated rematch is expected to receive a title shot against inaugural and current strawweight champion Carla Esparza, who recently claimed the belt in a title bout with Namajunas.

When Joanna Jedrzejczyk sent Conor McGregor a supportive message

It's no secret that Joanna Jedrzejczyk is a staunch supporter of Conor McGregor.

Back in 2016, Jedrzejczyk extended a supportive message to McGregor, who suffered his first loss in the octagon against Nate Diaz at UFC 196. Jedrzejczyk posted a photo of the Irishman that came with the caption:

"Whenever you achieve something big, when you have Success in a scale that Has never been reached in your field There will always be haters, There will be people Rooting for you to fail but know that the people that really understand the sport And the business look up to you And for the work that you have done. No Result will erase the legacy you have built. Never forget that the lions should never lose sleep over the opinion of the sheep (not about fans)."

