Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev among those who could face Charles Oliveira next, claims Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley recently stated that Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor are some of the next potential opponents for Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira is coming off a submission win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 and will again fight for the vacant lightweight title in his next bout. Sean O'Malley has listed Makhachev, McGregor, Chandler, and even Alexander Volkanovski (if he decides to move up a weight class) as the Brazilian's possible next opponents. On The BrO'Malley Show, 'Sugar' jokingly added that he would also move up to lightweight to face 'Do Bronx' :

"Islam, Chandler rematch, Conor, Volk if he moves up, I might move up..... It's crazy he gets dropped in the first round every fight. And just marches forward with that knee high up in the air, so sick. He gets dropped, lays on his back, gets his wits together. No one wants to go to his guard, they know how f*cking dangerous he is. Islam would go. Would he drop him? He could, I mean he's got pretty slick striking. That's a sick f*cking fight."

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about Charles Oliveira's next opponent:

Oliveira has made a habit of getting dropped in the first-round of a fight and then coming back to eventually win. His ground game is so dangerous that even after opponents hurt and floored the Brazilian, they don't want to fight him in his guard. However, seeing as how Makhachev is a master of the ground game, he might decide to take the fight to the mat.

Sean O'Malley returns to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276

'Sugar' is set to return to action at UFC 276 as he takes on top-10 bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz. The 27-year-old is slowly moving among the elites of the division.

He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. Since his loss to Marlon Vera, O'Malley has accumulated three knockout wins against the likes of Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and Raulian Paiva.

'The Young Punisher' is currently ranked No.10 in the 135 lbs division of the promotion. With a win at UFC 276, O'Malley could enter the top-10 of the division. Munhoz is significantly more experienced than 'Sugar'. However, O'Malley is a supremely skilled striker and will once again look to showcase his skills when he returns at UFC 276 in July.

