Conor McGregor issues four-word reaction to clip of him treating his TUF team to dinner

Conor McGregor shared his reaction to a clip from last night's episode of The Ultimate Fighter, which saw him treat his team to dinner.

It was the final episode of the season as both the lightweight and bantamweight finals are set to take place this Saturday at UFC 292. The Irishman took to his Twitter account and shared a four-word reaction that describes the importance of the gesture.

He wrote:

"Look after the squad."

Throughout the season, Conor McGregor's commitment to his team had been questioned, so it was nice to see that he shared a moment with his fighters before the show concluded. There were memorable moments as he visited the TUF house, where he got a fresh haircut and spent some time with team earlier in the season. He also allowed his fighter Rico DiSciullo to drive his Lamborghini after getting the team's only win in the preliminary round.

Like past seasons, the coach's faceoff took place on the final episode, but there was no official date announced for their fight.

Conor McGregor dismisses Michael Chandler's UFC accolades

It doesn't appear as though Conor McGregor is too impressed with Michael Chandler after the former Bellator lightweight champion shared his UFC accolades on Twitter.

Chandler posted a tweet that listed his accolades since joining the promotion in 2020, which include a number of entertaining fights and finishes. He mentioned that despite not competing since last year because of committing to coach TUF, he is grateful for the time off and even included a prediction for the eventual bout with 'The Notorious.'

He wrote:

"5 fights...6 weigh ins...6 training camps...4 performance bonuses...1 fight of the year(possibly 2)...ALL in the first 25 months w/the @UFC...The competitor in me wanted to fight by now, but my body is happy for the time off. I finish him within 2 rounds."

The former two-division UFC champion was clearly not impressed with the accolades or in agreement with his prediction as he replied with a laughing emoji to dismiss it all.