Conor McGregor issues threat to Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor

Say what you want about Conor McGregor, the man never shies away from a challenge. It seems like the Irish power puncher gets a kick out of proving his detractors wrong. From jumping to welterweight as a featherweight and taking on Nate Diaz to successfully transcending from MMA to boxing to take on Floyd Mayweather, McGregor loves doing what people think he can't.

McGregor has a message for Tony Ferguson

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson is one of the very few guys in the UFC who many people favor in a potential bout against the Irishman and McGregor knows the same, however he doesn't necessarily agree with the same. Conor recently took to Instagram to issue a threat to Ferguson regarding a potential clash inside the Octagon. (h/t BJPenn.com)

"You will be beat to the absolute nucleus pulposus (the inner core of the vertebral disc) when I get you, kid.” - wrote McGregor, threatening to beat Ferguson to a pulp if they ever meet inside the Octagon.

Ferguson is set to take on Justin Gaethje for the UFC interim lightweight title on May 9 in the headliner of UFC 249. McGregor's next fight however, is subject to speculation as Dana White recently announced that the winner of the clash between Ferguson and Gaethje will go on to fight reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov up next.

With a shot at the lightweight title not likely anytime soon, will Conor sit back and wait or will he look for action elsewhere? The Nate Diaz trilogy fight, maybe.