Conor McGregor issues three-word response to fan online about the featherweight GOAT debate

Conor McGregor burst onto the UFC featherweight scene in 2013, winning four performance bonuses in his first five fights in the promotion.

'The Notorious' went on an impressive seven-fight unbeaten streak that saw him win the interim title against Chad Mendes at UFC 189, before winning the undisputed title against Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

During the peak of his powers, McGregor was an unstoppable force at 145 pounds. But since his departure from the division, the dominance he displayed has arguably been surpassed by both Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovksi.

Jose Aldo often flies under the radar when debates rage on about who the greatest featherweight of all-time is. Many forget that the Brazilian was on an 18-fight unbeaten streak prior to facing Conor McGregor that stretched across three separate promotions.

Popular account of X (formerly Twitter), @realruebenking, posted a tweet that asked the following question:

"Which one is the featherweight GOAT?"

Conor McGregor issued a three-word response to the post, and wrote this:

"The obvious one."

Despite Conor McGregor being arguably the most talented striker of the four above mentioned featherweights, his lack of title defenses would be his biggest downfall when discussing the divisional GOAT.

McGregor made UFC history by becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion, but neither defended his featherweight title nor his lightweight title.

Conor McGregor fires shots at Justin Gaethje for comments about facing Jorge Masvidal

Justin Gaethje was crowned the UFC's new BMF titleholder at UFC 291 after he knocked out Dustin Poirier with a well-timed head kick.

The belt, which was created for the epic clash between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244, was made vacant following Masvidal's retirement from the sport.

Justin Gaethje was asked if he would be open to defending his BMF title against Jorge Masvidal, should 'Gamebred' decide to return to the sport.

Gaethje did not appear too eager to face-off against Masvidal, who would likely want the fight to take place at welterweight instead of lightweight, the home of 'The Highlight'.

Conor McGregor has now taken aim at Justin Gaethje online for his comments about a potential bout against Masvidal. 'The Notorious' and Gaethje have been trading words since his UFC 291 victory, and it appears that McGregor has fired another shot at 'The Highlight'.

He said this:

"The most un-bmf shout ever. He fights at 155. lol. B***h. Get into that sauna, b***h."

