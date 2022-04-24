Conor McGregor, Jared Cannonier, and Jessica Andrade share a unique UFC record

Conor McGregor, Jared Cannonier, and Jessica Andrade are part of an elite club. They are the only three fighters in UFC history to have picked up finishes inside the octagon in three separate weight classes.

Cannonier was the first person to achieve the feat when he defeated David Branch via TKO at UFC 230 back in 2018 in a middleweight clash. He had picked up finishes in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions prior to that.

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor was the second man to achieve the feat following his first-round TKO win over Donald Cerrone in a welterweight clash back in January 2020. McGregor had previously picked up knockout wins in the featherweight and lightweight divisions during his incredible rise in the UFC.

Jessica Andrade became the third name on the list when she defeated Katlyn Chookagian via TKO in the first round during their women's flyweight scrap at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie back in October 2020. The Brazilian had previously picked up finishes in the women's bantamweight and women's strawweight divisions.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas52 That "first standing arm triangle in UFC history" feeling That "first standing arm triangle in UFC history" feeling 😤 #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/dkK68KlD4e

Cannonier beat Derek Brunson at UFC 271 earlier this year in what was a potential number one contender's matchup. He is likely to fight Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title next.

McGregor has been out of action since breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July last year. The Irishman, who suffered back-to-back defeats in 2021, is expected to return to the octagon later this year.

Jessica Andrade creates history at UFC Vegas 52

At the recently concluded UFC Vegas 52, Jessica Andrade created history once again with her impressive first-round submission victory over Amanda Lemos in the main event.

The former strawweight champion became the first fighter in UFC history to finish a fight with a standing arm triangle submission.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFCVegas52 First standing arm triangle submission in UFC history First standing arm triangle submission in UFC history 😤 #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/HKsI5tzisd

Andrade also bagged a handsome $50,000 bonus for her performance. Having won three out of her last four fights inside the octagon, the 30-year-old is likely to find herself in the title picture in the 115lbs division down the line.

