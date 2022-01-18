What belt is Conor McGregor in jiu-jitsu?

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in MMA. However, one aspect of his game is highly underestimated - his Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

'The Notorious' is currently a proud holder of a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. McGregor has even competed in grappling tournaments in the past.

Watch McGregor compete at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament below:

Conor McGregor was promoted to a brown belt under his coach John Kavanagh back in 2014 after his win over Dustin Poirier. Moreover, in the build-up to his fight with Donald Cerrone in 2020, it was revealed by Kavanagh that McGregor's black belt was coming soon.

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh SBGs newest Brown Belt. Prize fighting is for the short term but the Martial Arts way is for … sqor.com/posts/aebfd0f0… http://t.co/il2nsT2khv SBGs newest Brown Belt. Prize fighting is for the short term but the Martial Arts way is for … sqor.com/posts/aebfd0f0… http://t.co/il2nsT2khv

Of course, McGregor isn't among the best grapplers around in the UFC. His striking-heavy game rarely offers a glimpse into his grappling skills. The Irishman has been choked out twice in his career against Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov, two elite grapplers.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has given his take on the former two-division champion's Brazilian jiu-jitsu. In a video posted to his YouTube channel back in December 2020, Burns said:

"The point is, Conor's jiu-jitsu is not bad. People underestimate that, but he is a good grappler the way I see. For sure, he's not a grappler. It's not his natural thing, but for sure he's put a lot of focus on that."

Watch Gilbert Burns talk about Conor McGregor's jiu-jitsu below:

Conor McGregor was the highest earning athlete per minute in 2021

Conor McGregor was recently named the highest earning athlete per minute in 2021. 'The Notorious' earned a total of $8,695,652 per minute (in-cage activity) over the last year. The list was published by OLBG.com.

Conor McGregor is miles ahead of other athletes on the list like Canelo Alvarez, Tom Brady, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, he was the only one on the list that earned in the millions.

Having spent only 12 minutes and 32 seconds in the cage in 2021, McGregor will certainly hope to make a strong comeback this year after recovering from his injury.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik