Conor McGregor reacts to being the highest earning athlete per minute in 2021

Conor McGregor has reacted to being the highest earning athlete per minute in 2021. According to OLBG.com, 'The Notorious' earned a total of $8,695,652 per minute (in-cage activity) over the past year.

McGregor spent a total of 12 minutes and 32 seconds inside the octagon in 2021 over his two fights against Dustin Poirier. Compared to some of the biggest names in the sporting world, the Irishman was miles ahead in earnings per minute.

Canelo Alvarez was second with $444K per minute, NFL legend Tom Brady was third with $37K, Neymar was fourth with $32K and Cristiano Ronaldo took the fifth spot earning $18K per minute over the last year.

Conor McGregor was seemingly pleased to have achieved the feat and took to Instagram to react to the news. The Irishman said:

"Wow! $8.6 million per minute in 2021."

Conor McGregor is eyeing a return to the octagon in 2022

Conor McGregor suffered a horrific injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The 33-year-old has been steadily recovering since then and is eyeing a return to the cage this year.

Despite the uncertainty regarding the date of his return, the Irishman has expressed his desire to fight Charles Oliveira. Interestingly, the UFC lightweight champion is also open to fighting McGregor.

During an interview with Sherdog, Charles Oliveira suggested that he would love to fight McGregor with or without his belt on the line.

"May would be a wonderful date. Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. I'm waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready," said Charles Oliveira.

Although fighters like Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev have crawled their way up the rankings to deserve a title shot, seeing McGregor fight for the title as soon as he returns won't come as a surprise.

Furthermore, there are a number of intriguing and exciting matchups for McGregor at lightweight. A trilogy fight with Nate Diaz or a showdown with Michael Chandler will certainly be on the cards once the former double champion is cleared to compete.

