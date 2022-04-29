Conor McGregor picked as quarterback, Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou in defense by Maxx Crosby for imaginary NFL draft comprised of UFC stars

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby named Conor McGregor as one of his picks for his fantasy NFL draft using UFC fighters. Speaking at a UFC press event, the NFL star was asked to pick five fighters to be in the squad.

When asked about the role of quarterback, Crosby said:

"Quarterback? Oh that's tough. I think Conor McGregor. You get a McGregor, he's got the confidence, he's a lefty and he can sling it. He would be a hell of a quarterback."

On offense, Crosby could look no further than the vicious bantamweight star Petr Yan:

"On offense, I need some speed, some playmakers. It's tough. I'm thinking a guy like Petr Yan being a third down back."

Without a moment's thought, the Raiders star had his defensive lineup down with the selections of Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones:

"Defensively, I'm putting Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones on the D line. I'm gonna have Francis maybe a three-tech and then have Jon as the end. Chandler's my teammate now so I know his brother knows how to play football. Jon will be great on the end."

Lastly, and easily the toughest pick for Maxx Crosby, the NFL player eventually decided on the walking highlight reel, Justin Gaethje:

"Honestly, there's a lot of guys on the roster. Lot of guys on the roster. [They're] gonna be p****d off but I'm gonna put Justin Gaethje as my kicker."

Watch Max Crosby select his picks below:

Conor McGregor's octagon return in 2022

Fans are eagerly anticipating the inevitable return of Conor McGregor to the octagon. Backed by an NFL star to do a job at quarterback, 'Notorious' will be hoping he can do the same inside the cage.

Mixed results have followed the Irishman as of late. He's 1-3 in his last four appearances in the octagon. A fair argument is ring rust. Time away from the sport through injuries, a ban, and his venture into boxing when he faced Floyd Mayweather in 2017 are sure to have played a part.

Conor McGregor has confirmed to fans that he is planning on returning to the octagon before the end of 2022. He's currently regaining his full fitness after recovering from a leg break during his fight with Dustin Poirier. Today, 'Notorious' looks more motivated than ever to get himself back in the win column.

