Conor McGregor last match: Watch what happened when the Irishman last fought in the UFC

Conor McGregor will be returning to the octagon within the space of a few days at UFC 257. Set for a rematch against Dustin Poirier, this will be the Irishman's first fight in almost a year.

The last time we saw Conor McGregor in the octagon was at UFC 246. On January 19th, 2020, The Notorious One made his return to the UFC for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Standing across him in the octagon was non-other than the veteran Donald Cerrone.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor puts on a masterclass against Donald Cerrone

In the main event of UFC 246, Conor McGregor marked his return to action for the first time since UFC 229. Having lost his UFC lightweight title match against champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor was determined to get back on winning terms upon his comeback.

Heading into the PPV, Donald Cerrone was on the back of a loss to Justin Gaethje, and Cowboy himself was gunning for a big win over the Irishman. However, the fight was a one-sided affair, as McGregor demolished the veteran within 40 seconds of the battle.

Starting-off the fight, Conor McGregor looked confident as ever and caught Cowboy with head kicks and shoulder charges, eventually breaking his nose. McGregor's rally was too much for Cerrone and 40 seconds was all it took for referee Herb Dean to bring the fight to a close.

With the win, Conor McGregor became one of the few fighters to secure victories across three weight divisions. The Irishman's win over Cowboy was at welterweight, and previously, McGregor had already secured victories at both featherweight and lightweight.

When is UFC 257?

UFC 257 is scheduled for January 23rd, 2021, and will be the first UFC pay-per-view of the new calendar year. The event will witness the highly awaited return of Conor McGregor in his rematch with Dustin Poirier.

The two men previously faced-off during their days at featherweight and chances are, that the winner of this fight will walk out as the new No. 1 contender for the UFC lightweight title. Meanwhile, the UFC 257 event will also mark Michael Chandler's debut, who will step into the cage against Dustin Poirier. Amanda Ribas, Jessica Eye, and Joanne Calderwood are also set to feature in the first UFC PPV of 2021.