Conor McGregor laughs off potential fight with Henry Cejudo; Aleksandar Rakic mocks McGregor's Wrestlemania tweet

Conor McGregor does not appear to be excited about a potential fight with Henry Cejudo.

McGregor recently appeared in Dublin's Blanchardstown District Court for a hearing in connection with an alleged dangerous driving incident last month.

The UFC superstar was seen outside the courthouse engaging in a small conversation with media members, during which Mirror Fighting's Donagh Corby inquired about the possibility of a matchup with Henry Cejudo. The UFC superstar responded with a laugh, saying:

"[Laughs] No, man. I'll see what happens. I would like to go 170. That where I'm aiming for."

You can check out Conor McGregor's media byte below:

McGregor recently surprised his fans by revealing his desire to go up to the welterweight division and challenge champ Kamaru Usman in his return.

Soon after his court date, the Irish superstar took to Twitter to talk about his wish to move up a division and win the welterweight belt. He wrote:

"3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up. The one and only one to ever do it."

The former two-division champion appears eager to add another division title to his resume. It'll be interesting to see if the UFC grants him his dream of fighting Usman for a third UFC title.

Aleksandar Rakic takes a dig at Conor McGregor for WrestleMania tweet

UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic recently took to his official Twitter account to mock McGregor for his recent WrestleMania tweet. The Irishman recently claimed on Twitter that he was feared in WWE and thus was not invited to WrestleMania 38.

Mocking the UFC superstar, "Rocket" wrote on Twitter:

"Smart move to look already post real-fighting career and get some wins..."

You can check out the tweet below:

McGregor's tweet has also gotten a lot of attention from the WWE community. Several WWE superstars, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, were seen reacting to the UFC champion, appearing dissatisfied with his claims.

McGregor has been out of the octagon for almost a year. His most recent fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where he was defeated by TKO after his leg snapped at the very end of round one.

Despite rehabbing from the leg injury, the Irishman has continued to challenge fighters. He recently urged the UFC to give him a welterweight title shot against Usman. The Notorious one is expected to return to the octagon sometime later this year.

