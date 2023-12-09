Conor McGregor launches fresh attack at Irish administration with hard-hitting reminder about Ireland's alleged debt

As the current situation in Ireland continues to get worse, Conor McGregor remains heavily involved with his opinion on social media.

Since Ireland has gained international attention following the Dublin riots, McGregor has voiced his opinion numerous times on X/Twitter. Most recently, McGregor tweeted on the 'ludicrous' decision of the country spending the 'people of Ireland's money with zero discussion.'

In a tweet that has since been deleted, McGregor ended his statement with a screenshot showing the nation's debt from worlddebtclocks.com.

Conor McGregor tweeting Ireland's debt [via @thenotoriousmma on X]

The UFC lightweight tweeted the photo in a quote tweet response to one of his previous rants on the government when it was reported that Ireland would be sending money to other countries to help combat climate change.

Conor McGregor tweeted:

"Ludicrous spending of the people of Ireland's money with zero discussion nor even consideration of the people whose money this is, is not for me. They have to pass this request through who please, let me know?... People of Ireland, do you feel wealthy?... Do you even have a say?... The preposterousness continues."

Since being called upon by the public to stand up for the citizens of his home country, McGregor has tweeted about Ireland's recent political activity nearly daily. However, similar to the tweet on debt, McGregor deletes many of his posts shortly after publishing them.

In the entire process, McGregor has stood true to this initial statement of being dedicated to forcing a change within the country's leaders.

When will Conor McGregor return?

In another edition of what tends to be an annual question, Conor McGregor does not seem to have an idea of when his next UFC fight will take place.

McGregor last fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, losing the fight by TKO due to a brutal leg break. The former UFC double champion has since coached on The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler, but the two have yet to be paired for an official fight.

Chandler has since appeared on The MMA Hour to state that despite his frustration, he will continue to wait for McGregor's team to agree to a fight in 2024.

Amid McGregor's involvement with Ireland and fight negotiations, 'The Notorious' welcomed a new member to his family with Dee Devlin on Nov. 30.