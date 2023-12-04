“I’d give my life for the peace and prosperity of Ireland” - UFC's Conor McGregor makes emotional statement amidst doubts on his ‘patriotism’

Continuing his recent trend on X, Conor McGregor continues to show support for his home country, in the wake of widespread protests across Ireland.

Most recently, a fan accused McGregor of deleting old tweets, in which he expressed strong opposition to the reported influx of unvetted migrants into Irish neighborhoods. 'The Notorious' responded, asserting that he deleted the tweets only after he had expressed his opinions and there was widespread media coverage on the matter.

McGregor also wrote that he would 'give his life' for Ireland as one of the nation's most iconic stars. Conor McGregor tweeted:

"Seeing my country in flames hurts my heart... I post my thoughts, I allow reporting, then I am in my right to remove from my line... I know some don't like this but it keeps me dialed in. I'm still here. I'd give my life for the peace and prosperity of Ireland. Ireland gave me everything I have, I'd give it right back if and when it calls."

The original post that Conor McGregor responded to alleged that the former champion is under 'legal threat' for his comments and is a fake 'patriot.'

McGregor also hinted at a return to fighting in his post, claiming that one of his main focuses is on a 'major fight' potentially in the works. It has long been rumored that McGregor will be facing Michael Chandler next whenever he's cleared to get back in action.

When is Conor McGregor's next fight?

Though no official news has been released on Conor McGregor's next fight, 'The Notorious' is supposedly closer to an octagon return than he has been in the recent past.

The options for McGregor are always wide open, though the former champion has been linked to Michael Chandler for almost a full year. The two lightweights coached The Ultimate Fighter season 31 against each other.

As the biggest star in MMA history, McGregor has been called out by countless fighters, and the Irishman has also been connected to potential fights with Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry.

Having broken his leg in his last fight, McGregor has not fought since 2021. 'The Notorious' reportedly has just two fights remaining on his UFC contract.