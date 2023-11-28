"All adult males" - Conor McGregor strongly protests influx of reportedly unvetted migrants to Irish neighborhoods "in the dead of the night"

UFC star Conor McGregor has taken to social media to express his strong opposition to the reported influx of unvetted migrants into Irish neighborhoods.

McGregor's tweet, posted in the wake of widespread protests across Ireland, highlights concerns about the lack of transparency and information provided to residents regarding the establishment of temporary refugee shelters.

Conor McGregor's concerns stem from the protests, which began in early November 2022, sparked by the development of refugee sites in various parts of the country, aimed at accommodating the influx of 65,000 refugees in 2022 alone. Demonstrations erupted in Dublin, County Cork, County Kildare, County Waterford, County Westmeath, County Clare, and County Wexford, echoing anxieties about the impact on local facilities and housing.

While the Garda Síochána reported 307 protests in 2022 and an additional 169 as of August 2023, concerns voiced by protesters range from the lack of prior information to rumors about migrants engaging in violent or disturbing acts. Garda Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis clarified in March 2023 that there is no evidence of increased crime linked to international protection applicants.

However, the protests have not been without their fair share of controversy, indicated by the presence of anti-immigrant protesters, far-right groups, and violent criminals, leading to 17 arrests by August 2023. Meanwhile, certain factions on the far-right have faced allegations of co-opting the protests and distorting the genuine local sentiment.

Additionally, the November Dublin riots, triggered by a knife attack and subsequent rumors of the assailant being a foreign national, further intensified anti-immigrant sentiment. In a lengthy tirade on X, Conor McGregor called the latest developments a crime against the fabric of Irish society, writing:

"Have you ever seen the likes of this? This, in my opinion, is a crime against the fabric of Irish society! Scared residents of a community watch on helplessly, yet still peacefully, as multiple bus loads of people are ushered into their community in blacked-out buses in the dead of the night. It is hard enough to secure your own base in Ireland as it is."

"To think of people who have worked so hard and saved up to secure a home and a community to raise their children, and then out of nowhere, without warning, multiple bus loads of people, and from the footage all adult males, are sworn in. In silence. This is not for the good of Ireland. Who wants to experience this feeling? There is zero transparency throughout this entire procedure. People in the community are not told who these men are. Or why they are here. This is what I mean when I say we are at war. You cannot expect the people of Ireland to tolerate this. We will not."

Conor McGregor advocates for transparency in immigration procedures

Irish-born former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has voiced concerns on Twitter regarding the reported clandestine placement of asylum seekers in Irish communities, sparking widespread protests in the nation's capital city.

With that in mind, Conor McGregor emphasized the need for transparency in the government's approach, stating that communities deserve complete information about the influx of migrants.

The Irishman's call for transparency aligns with broader discussions on immigration policies in Ireland. Highlighting the importance of community engagement and clear communication in addressing the refugee crisis in a recent tweet on X, Conor McGregor wrote:

"I feel transparency is the answer! Full information should be attained and divulged to gain support from the communities of Ireland for this new peculiar procedure that has begun over the course of this year, 2023. Without it? Fear. Panic. Unrest. Can’t we come to our senses here?"

