Conor McGregor declares "war" for Ireland; fans rally behind him in support - "The Brits are with you this time"  

For UFC superstar Conor McGregor, embodying the spirit of Ireland transcends mere representation; it's a matter of pride. Every time he steps into the octagon, he dons the Irish colors as armor, a testament to a deep connection to his heritage.

McGregor's commitment to representing his homeland is unparalleled, and the fans have fervently rallied behind him in numbers. In his famous words, when an Irishman "goes to war", the entire nation stands united in the fight.

Most recently, 'The Notorious' took aim at the Irish government, criticizing a longstanding law allowing non-residents to vote in the country's elections.

The source of Conor McGregor's ire lies in a provision of the Irish constitution that permits non-residents to participate in elections, a law dating back to 1984. In a recent video, the Prime Minister of Ireland encouraged migrants to register and exercise their voting rights in the upcoming elections. McGregor, never one to shy away from expressing his opinions, took to social media to voice his discontent.

McGregor compared Ireland's policy to that of the United States, asserting that such a practice would be unthinkable in the U.S. He decried the move as a "disgrace" and a "shame," using the hashtags #ForAshling and #ForIreland to emphasize his stance.

The murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher, has shockwaves through the nation. Irish citizens and fans echo his sentiments, expressing solidarity with the fighter's take on the matter. One fan wrote:

"The Brits are with you this time."

Another fan encouraged the Irishman to dabble in politics:

"Your people need you champ, run for office and save Ireland."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Make Ireland white again."

When Conor McGregor unleashed fury against Irish government over allegations of corruption and bias

Conor McGregor once unleashed a vehement Twitter tirade, expressing deep dissatisfaction with what he perceives as corruption within the Irish government and prominent broadcaster Raidio Teilifis Eireann (RTE).

McGregor, who was embroiled in controversy over sexual assault accusations at the time, criticized RTE's coverage, labeling them as "scheming, lying, fake" and accused them of robbing the Irish public.

He asserted that RTE serves as an arm of the Irish government, propagating hypocrisy and corruption. Conor McGregor's scathing attack extended to the government itself, condemning their alleged corruption and calling Ireland a nation in shambles:

McGregor tweeted in June this year:

"Scheming, lying, fake c*nts! We want our money back! RTE, ROBBERS OF THE IRISH PUBLIC!... Rte ya’s little ooh laa laa heads. Robbing, plotting, snobby c*nts, look at ya’s now. Laughing stock!"

"I despise our government! To even lambast Rte in the Oireachtas in some sort of high and mighty position is in itself the absolute height of hypocrisy! Let’s see your books now! The amount of corruption in Ireland is horrific. A nation in shambles, run by lizards!"