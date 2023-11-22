Conor McGregor slams Ireland’s government for its voting policy, drawing comparisons with the United States

Conor McGregor is one of the most well-known public figures in Ireland and acts as the voice of the people. He recently criticized the Irish government.

The government of Ireland has a law in the current constitution that states that even non-residents of Ireland can vote in the elections, per Citizens Information. The bill for this was passed back in 1984, and the law has remained unchanged since then. The Prime Minister of the country recently released a video in which he urged migrants to register to vote for the upcoming elections. Here's what Conor McGregor had to say:

"US allows non residents to vote? Visitors can vote? I can fly in now and register a vote in the United States elections? Surely not. However, Ireland’s current government is proposing this. A disgrace! A shame! Hang their heads in shame! #ForAshling #ForIreland"

Take a look at the tweet:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor was very vocal about his thoughts and spoke out, saying migrants to the country should not be allowed to vote. He picked up the example of the United States and claimed that in the US, non-residents can not vote in the elections. He called the move from the current government 'a disgrace.'

Conor McGregor calls out the current government and says he will not vote for them

Conor McGregor is a proud Irish citizen, and he carries his flag inside the octagon every time he fights. As a patriotic man, the Irish citizens idolize McGregor and show up in the thousands every time he fights in any corner of the world. However, McGregor is not happy with the way the current government is treating the Irish citizens, and he hit out at them, saying:

"Imagine a mega power nation allowing this absolute foolishness!! Imagine the United States! This is the most preposterous, ridiculous, scheming attempt at gaining votes this government has attempted yet. A real showing of the lack of care they have for the common Irish citizen. As it stands they do not have my vote. Shame on them!"

Take a look at the tweet:

Expand Tweet

According to 'The Notorious, ' the government in power is desperate for votes and is trying to gather votes by calling upon non-residents to vote for them. McGregor feels they have lost any notion of respect for the Irish citizens and says he will not vote for the current government.