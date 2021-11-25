Conor McGregor launches 'revolutionary' signature compact gym as part of his McGregor FAST program

Conor McGregor is one of the famous fighters in the world of MMA. Apart from being an elite UFC fighter, McGregor is also an entrepreneur and a highly popular social media personality.

'The Notorious' has undertaken numerous business ventures throughout his fighting career. One of his most popular endeavors is the McGregor FAST that helps users get in shape and train like elite competitors.

Conor McGregor is now taking things up a notch with the launch of the FAST FXD Signature Compact Gym.

What is FAST FXD Signature Compact Gym?

The FAST FXD Signature Compact Gym is a system that has been designed to optimize and complement the McGregor FAST workouts and programs. It has been approved by Conor McGregor and is reportedly used by himself and his team.

It is indeed a true renaissance in terms of training for the masses as it occupies minimal space and works with maximum efficiency. The equipment comes with wheels that allow for easy movement between training areas.

The FAST FXD Signature Compact Gym is a limited release and can be used in commercial gyms or homes. Currently, it is only available in the United States. However, the official website states that the product will soon launch in other markets as well.

You can own the FAST FXD Signature Compact Gym for $2,349. If you order the product now, you will also receive a complementary annual subscription to the McGregor FAST app, along with two bottles of FAST protein, and a shaker bottle valued at more than $200.

Conor McGregor is steadily recovering from leg injury as he eyes a mid-2022 return

Conor McGregor has been away from the UFC since suffering a broken leg during his latest encounter with No.1-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. However, the double champ has been eager to make a comeback and has frequently displayed his fast recovery through his posts on social media.

Conor McGregor currently sits in ninth position in the UFC lightweight rankings, behind the likes of Islam Makhachev, Dan Hooker, Tony Ferguson and Rafael dos Anjos.

With fans eagerly anticipating McGregor's return from his gruesome leg injury, the Irish superstar has recently hinted that he may be back in action by mid-2022.

Edited by Jack Cunningham