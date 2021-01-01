Conor McGregor leads UFC stars wishing fans a Happy New Year

Conor McGregor has taken the lead as UFC stars wish fans a Happy New Year.

UFC megastar Conor McGregor sent good wishes to his fans via his official Instagram account. His message is one of positivity and hope, as the world bids adieu to a truly challenging 2020.

Several other UFC stars too took to social media in order to send their New Year’s greetings to fans worldwide.

Hey 2020!!! I beat the shit outta you and now I’m comin for you 2021!!!! pic.twitter.com/I2C2dESAzd — danawhite (@danawhite) December 30, 2020

Thanks mate. Same to you as well. All the best. https://t.co/XmITNbKrOR — michael (@bisping) January 1, 2021

What a year, what a lovely, lovely year! For many of you it was not a very good time, but for me it was the best 12 months of my life. Hope 2021 will be great for all of us 👊.#LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) December 31, 2020

Happy New Year! — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 1, 2021

Happy new year brother — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) December 31, 2020

Hell yeah! Thanks for the support man, happy new year! https://t.co/84989QItdU — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 31, 2020

What a year it has been. Grateful that I have been able to keep fighting during this time and planning to keep the winning streak going in 2021. Wishing you all the best for 2021! pic.twitter.com/mViZgnHnbN — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 31, 2020

Happy New year to you as well — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 1, 2021

What a year. I’m counting my blessings and looking to make next year mine. Thank you to all for the all the love and support. Happy New Year, we go looking for gold next year. pic.twitter.com/Sadwp4bbEb — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) December 31, 2020

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic posted a lighthearted message about him explaining to 2020 why they can’t be together anymore. Miocic also urged everyone to be safe, wishing fans a Happy New Year.

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White asserted that he ‘beat the sh*t’ out of 2020 and is now coming for 2021. White is seemingly alluding to the UFC leading the way in organizing sports events despite the pandemic in 2020.

It was the UFC that was one of the only sports promotions, apart from sports-entertainment company WWE, which braved the COVID-19 pandemic during the initial stages when the world hadn’t gotten accustomed to dealing with it yet.

Conor McGregor to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor's message via the Instagram post has conveyed not just his New Year’s greetings but has also indicated how dedicated he is to win at UFC 257. Conor McGregor faces a stiff test at UFC 257, as he goes up against Dustin Poirier in a five-round lightweight bout.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s first fight took place at UFC 178. The fight was contested at featherweight and witnessed McGregor defeat Poirier via first-round TKO.

Nevertheless, the vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are now vastly different fighters than in 2014. Both fighters have improved leaps and bounds since their first fight.

Needless to say, the belief is that their upcoming rematch could be one of the most exciting clashes of 2021. The UFC is all set to start off 2021 with a trio of amazing events – UFC Fight Night 184 on January 16th, UFC Fight Night 185 on January 20th, and UFC 257 on January 23rd.