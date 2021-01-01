Conor McGregor leads UFC stars wishing fans a Happy New Year

Conor McGregor has taken the lead as UFC stars wish fans a Happy New Year.
UFC megastar Conor McGregor sent good wishes to his fans via his official Instagram account. His message is one of positivity and hope, as the world bids adieu to a truly challenging 2020.
Several other UFC stars too took to social media in order to send their New Year’s greetings to fans worldwide.
UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic posted a lighthearted message about him explaining to 2020 why they can’t be together anymore. Miocic also urged everyone to be safe, wishing fans a Happy New Year.
Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White asserted that he ‘beat the sh*t’ out of 2020 and is now coming for 2021. White is seemingly alluding to the UFC leading the way in organizing sports events despite the pandemic in 2020.
It was the UFC that was one of the only sports promotions, apart from sports-entertainment company WWE, which braved the COVID-19 pandemic during the initial stages when the world hadn’t gotten accustomed to dealing with it yet.
Conor McGregor to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257
Conor McGregor's message via the Instagram post has conveyed not just his New Year’s greetings but has also indicated how dedicated he is to win at UFC 257. Conor McGregor faces a stiff test at UFC 257, as he goes up against Dustin Poirier in a five-round lightweight bout.
Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s first fight took place at UFC 178. The fight was contested at featherweight and witnessed McGregor defeat Poirier via first-round TKO.
Nevertheless, the vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are now vastly different fighters than in 2014. Both fighters have improved leaps and bounds since their first fight.
Needless to say, the belief is that their upcoming rematch could be one of the most exciting clashes of 2021. The UFC is all set to start off 2021 with a trio of amazing events – UFC Fight Night 184 on January 16th, UFC Fight Night 185 on January 20th, and UFC 257 on January 23rd.Published 01 Jan 2021, 13:58 IST