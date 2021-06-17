Conor McGregor looks forward to 'finish the job' on July 10 against Dustin Poirier 

Conor McGregor is looking forward to his UFC 264 main event fight against Dustin Poirier on July 10th. Both fighters take a win apiece into their trilogy fight.

For most, Poirier holds the upper hand because he did it more recently. Their second fight was at the main event of UFC 257, and 'Diamond' put in a dominant performance. He won the first round and then knocked Conor McGregor out with a flurry in the second.

The Irishman is now looking for revenge, and he made his intentions clear in an Instagram post. The post had a photo of him punching Poirier in their January 2021 bout and had a caption that said he'd finish the job in 25 days.

A man known for putting faith in his words, McGregor should be locked-in for this fight. The winner of the trilogy bout could also get a title shot against the new UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 1: A wild performance

McGregor and Poirier first fought in the featherweight division in 2014. 'Diamond' was seen as a good prospect, but McGregor was already on the path to stardom. In the pre-fight press conference, the Irishman had predicted he would finish Poirier in the opening round.

'Mystic Mac' struck gold with his prophecy. McGregor knocked Poirier out within two minutes of the first round. The win earned him one of several 'Performance of the Night' bonuses. For 'Diamond,' this sparked a move to lightweight.

Poirier had to endure brutal weight cuts to compete at featherweight. A large fighter, 'Diamond' feels more comfortable at lightweight, where he can retain his strength and durability.

Dustin Poirier dominated Conor McGregor in the rematch, using calf kicks to perfection. He then knocked the Irishman out in the second round, handing McGregor the first TKO/KO loss of his career.

'The Notorious' will have to dig deep to find a win in the upcoming trilogy fight.

