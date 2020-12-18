UFC superstar Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch on January 23 at UFC 257.

The second encounter between the Lightweight stalwarts is expected to be largely different from their first fight, in which McGregor defeated Poirier via TKO in the first round.

While we usually see The Notorious One engage in serious trash-talking ahead of his fights, things have remained relatively calm from the Irishman's side, till now. However, you cannot expect McGregor not to hype his fights.

In a recent Instagram post, Conor McGregor has teased the fans with a poster ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier.

"Part 2 | break all records. Again. #123," read McGregor's caption.

Conor McGregor has headlined some of the highest selling PPV events in combat sports history

Conor McGregor is the only mixed-martial-artist to have headlined highest selling PPV events multiple times.

The Irishman's fight against Floyd Mayweather sold 4.3 million PPV buys, which is the second-highest selling PPV event in the history of combat sports. He also main-evented UFC's top 3 highest-selling PPV events.

McGregor's clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, sold 2.5 million PPV buys, which is a UFC record. The McGregor vs. Poirier fight will have to exceed that number if the Notorious wants his claim to be true.

It goes without saying that McGregor's fight against Dustin Poirier will also shape the future of the UFC Lightweight division. With Nurmagomedov's future in the UFC looking uncertain, the winner of this superfight is likely to be pitted in a title fight in his next outing.

Charles Oliveira could be one of the potential opponents that either McGregor or Poirier can face, assuming that the No. 1 Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje will have to get back into the win column if he wants to stake a claim on the title once again.

Both McGregor and Poirier are in incredible shape and neither of the men would leave any stone unturned in the preparations of their rematch which is expected to have major title implications.

Who will come out on top in this rematch between McGregor and Poirier. Let us know in the comments section below.