"They're iconic mixed martial arts bouts" - Conor McGregor makes eerily similar comparison between the Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena rivalry and his Nate Diaz feud

Conor McGregor has compared the women's bantamweight title clash between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 to his iconic rivalry with Nate Diaz.

In a new three-part tweet, McGregor shared his thoughts on how he thinks the duo from the main event in Dallas were similar to him and Diaz during their intense rivalry:

"It's mad to me the similarity of last night's ladies' bantamweight world title fight rematch to mine and Diaz, the McGregor-Diaz fight. Fight No.1 - a highly talented, the GOAT of sport me, Amanda Nunes - the sheer toughness and willingness to fight and caught off guard... I am a fan of both women. Some fights they're iconic mixed martial arts bouts that we're all looking to witness and it's Amanda Nunes, I'm not surprised."

The highly anticipated clash went the distance, but 'The Lioness' was in complete control from start to finish. Now, Nunes has earned back her coveted double-champ status, while also solidifying herself as the greatest woman ever to step inside the octagon.

McGregor's take on the similarities between the two rivalries is not far off the mark. Both the Irishman and Nunes lost their first bout via rear-naked choke in the second round after being heavily favored to win.

They made the necessary adjustments and won their respective rematches via five-round decision. That said, Nunes' win was a lot more clear cut than McGregor's. The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is considered by many to be one of the best in the history of MMA.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz: The rivalry

Then-UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor was booked to fight then-lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos in March 2016. However, the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from the contest due to an injury and Nate Diaz was announced as the replacement.

McGregor stepped up to 170 pounds for the fight against Diaz at UFC 196. The duo exchanged punches throughout, before Diaz stunned the world by tapping out McGregor with a rear-naked choke in what was one of the biggest wins of his entire career.

They faced off again at UFC 202, with McGregor adopting a more conservative approach this time around. The fight went all five rounds, with McGregor proving dominant in their constant exchanges. Eventually, the Irishman's new game plan paid off, avenging the defeat and posing the possibility of a blockbuster trilogy fight.

Watch a clip from the rematch below:

