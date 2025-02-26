Conor McGregor makes feelings known as post contrasts Dublin's safety two decades apart

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has compared Dublin's safety 20 years ago to recent years.

According to studies, Ireland is a secure destination to travel and live. It was named the 12th-safest country in the world by the 2020 Global Peace Index. As per a 2019 survey, the majority of visitors feel safe in the nation, and Ireland overall has relatively low crime rates.

In contrast to other regions of Ireland, however, the Capital of the Republic of Ireland, Dublin, has higher crime rates, mostly occurrences of minor offenses such as theft and burglary.

Originally hailing from Dublin, McGregor had hinted at a 2025 bid for Irish president. He recently shared a composite of two news articles. The initial 2003 report shows Dublin as one of the world's safest cities.

But according to the second report, Dublin is one of the 10 most dangerous big cities in Europe in 2024.

"How’re we looking now folks, 2025? 🇮🇪"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Conor McGregor wants to fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Fans and UFC CEO Dana White are still unaware of McGregor's UFC return.

Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' who is a part owner of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), recently made it known that he will not just promote fights but will also fight in the promotion in the future as he desires a gold strap.

In a recent BKFC presser, McGregor said:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words."

Check out McGregor's comments below:

If the Irishman competes under the BKFC banner in the future, his potential opponents could be Jeremy Stephens and Eddie Alvarez, among others.

