Conor McGregor slams Irish politicians for ignoring domestic issues, questions '€1 billion+' taxpayer spending in 2024: "They act on nothing"

Conor McGregor has, once again, expressed his displeasure with Ireland's government. In a pair of recent tweets, 'The Notorious' aimed criticism at his home country's government due to their apparent focus on foreign affairs over a commitment to resolve the nation's domestic issues.

Given thte Irishman's knack for deleting his more controversial tweets, screenshots of his tirade have been shared below. However, the first of his tweets focuses on the Irish government's alleged lack of interest in developing solutitons to the problems experienced by the country's local population.

"As Ireland falls apart across every metric, our politicians speak only ever on foreign affairs. They act on nothing however, not a thing. But speak only on foreign affairs. What is with that? Attempt to look busy? Seeking this illusion of moral high ground despite its glaringly obvious hypocrisy? They do sweet f@@k all for Ireland. Stuanchly one side over the other on a multitude of oversea issues despite it being incredibly hypocritical in many cases. Baffling/embarrassing. Ireland has no one in office witht the needs of our people at heart. We long since deserv better."

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's first tweet

Of course, McGregor wasn't done there, further criticizing the Irish government for spending over €1 billion in taxpayer money.

"€1bn+ spent in 2024 of tax payer money on evacuations/renovatiosn of nursing homes, hotels, offices, multiple full scale encampments built, without planning, across the length and breadth of Ireland, tents, buses, drivers, security guards, camera installations, welfare payments, and NGO's to see it all along."

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's second tweet

This frustration is nothing new for McGregor, who has frequently taken issue with how the Irish government has been governing the nation.

Conor McGregor expressed an interest in running for president of Ireland

In late 2024, Conor McGregor took to X/Twitter and issued one of the few tweets he didn't ultimately delete, voicing his desire to run for president of Ireland. It isn't the first time McGregor has been linked to the role, but it was among the lengthiest statement he had ever made in reference to itt.

"As President I hold the power tot summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it. So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!"

However, despite his apparent interest in running for office, the ex-UFC double champion has never seriously pursued politics.

