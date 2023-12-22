“Take back Northern Ireland from Britain”  - Fans rally behind Conor McGregor as ex-UFC champ reinstates intention to run for president

Conor McGregor has once again entertained the idea of running for the position of Irish president.

The former two-division UFC champion's possible venture into politics gained traction when he alleged that Irish authorities unjustly targeted him as a "scapegoat" for a recent riot in Dublin. McGregor claimed that the government sought to divert attention from a stabbing incident involving children, which led to anti-immigrant protests and chaos in Ireland's capital on November 23.

Following these incidents, 'The Notorious' outlined his potential route to the Irish presidency, expressing confidence with the statement he posted on X (formerly Twitter):

McGregor recently took to X and shared a cartoonish poster that depicted him with his family in front of Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of the president of Ireland. He wrote:

"Ireland, your family in the top office. President McGregor has a nice ring to it."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Fans swiftly responded to McGregor's potential aspirations for the Irish presidency with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Do it for your people. You have to now. Don’t sell false hopes!!!"

Another wrote:

"When you become president of Ireland 🇮🇪, you should take back Northern Ireland from the Britains."

Check out some more reactions below:

"I hope you run, win and make the change’s Ireland needs!"

"Actually not that far fetched, seems the world is getting tired of traditional politicians…"

"President McGregor will knock it out of the park!"

"Once ur done in Ireland. Come fix up America. Best wishes bud"

'Frostbit Boy' Ruairi McSorley endorses Conor McGregor for Irish presidency

Conor McGregor's consideration of running for the presidency in Ireland seems to align with Ruairi McSorley's own ambitions.

According to a recent report from the Belfast Telegraph, the viral sensation 'Frostbit Boy' has voiced a desire to reform the Irish government system. He envisions a transformed Ireland with McGregor as president and himself as prime minister.

During a recent interview with Sunday Life, McSorley remarked:

"A successful unity referendum would give us the chance to effectively redesign Ireland. I’m suggesting a potential upgrade of many parts of government and the presidency. I’m proposing a people’s leader more separate from government. Conor McGregor could be a phenomenal president. I would love to meet him to discuss my ideas. I’ve been planning a complete revision to the Irish constitution since lockdown." [h/t - The Belfast Telegraph]

He added:

"He has inspired so many people to take up martial arts and chase their dreams, so my suggestion is that he could use those qualities in a reformed presidency role " [h/t - The Belfast Telegraph]